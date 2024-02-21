"That's disgusting" "Turned into McJesus": Quinton Byfield's goal of the year contender leaves NHL fans in awe 

In a breathtaking display of skill and finesse, Los Angeles Kings' forward Quinton Byfield stole the show with a goal that will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the highlights of the season. In a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Byfield showcased his exceptional talent, weaving through defenders and executing a jaw-dropping backhand shot that found the back of the net.

The play began with Quinton Byfield seizing control of the puck off the draw, displaying his lightning-fast reflexes. With remarkable speed, he darted into the offensive zone, effortlessly maneuvering past the opposition's defense.

What followed was pure magic – Byfield deftly threaded the puck through the defenseman's skates, executing a perfectly timed kick pass to his stick before unleashing a blistering backhand shot that left the goaltender with no chance.

The crowd erupted in cheers as Byfield's goal gave the Kings an early lead, setting the stage for what would ultimately be a dominant performance by the team. Despite facing stiff competition from the Blue Jackets, Byfield's moment of brilliance stood out as the defining highlight of the game.

Fans shared their reactions to the goal on X, formerly Twitter:

As NHL fans around the world watched in awe, Quinton Byfield's goal served as a reminder of the extraordinary skill and talent that exists within the league.

Quinton Byfield shines as Kings overpower Blue Jackets with stunning goals

Quinton Byfield's standout score was just one highlight in the Kings vs. Blue Jackets game. Other exciting moments were also there.

At the start of the second quarter, Kings' Pierre-Luc Dubois nailed a power play goal. His hearty slap shot bumped the Kings' score to 2-0. It was a great showcase of Dubois' talent and the Kings' skill on special teams.

But the Blue Jackets didn't let up. Adam Boqvist landed a goal for them, making the score, 2-1. His backhand shot zipped past the Kings' goalie. This score boosted the Blue Jackets' morale. From then on, their eyes were on the prize, preparing for a strong comeback.

No easy wins here, yet the Kings held their ground. Pierre-Luc Dubois scored again, his second that night! Helping hands were Quinton Byfield and Alex Turcotte. The puck flew from Dubois' wrist straight into the net, giving the Kings a 3-1 lead.

The third period? More of the Kings showing who's boss. Kevin Fiala scored during a power play, with assists from Drew Doughty and Adrian Kempe. The Kings stretched their lead to 4-1.

As the game winded down, Drew Doughty secured the win for the Kings. His swift slap shot made it, thanks to Trevor Moore and Phillip Danault. This sealed the 5-1 win for the Kings.