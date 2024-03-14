"That's not in fast forward": Fans left amazed by Connor McDavid's burst of speed against Washington Capitals

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid's incredible speed during Wednesday's game against the Washington Capitals stunned NHL fans on social media.

During the early moments of the first period at Rogers Place, McDavid received the puck near the blue line and displayed his brilliance.

The Caps' defensive unit struggled to keep up with Connor McDavid as he made his way towards their goal. It was an intense moment, but the Capitals were lucky to escape that one, as the puck didn't find the back of the net.

Here's how fans reacted to McDavid's speed, with one tweeting:

"That’s not in fast forward?"

Another wrote:

"He's fast. He's real fast. I mean he makes fast people look NOT fast."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

Zach Hyman and Connor McDavid power Oilers to a dominant win over the Capitals

The Edmonton Oilers drove out the Washington Capitals with a dominant 7-2 win on Thursday.

Zach Hyman continued his impressive run of performance by scoring a hat trick to take his tally to 46 goals for the season. Hyman also became the first player in Oilers history to score four hat tricks in a season since Wayne Gretzky had four in 1986-87.

Connor Brown, who'd been dealing with a knee injury, scored his first goal in 72 games.

Leon Draisaitl had four points (one goal and three assists), while Connor McDavid accumulated three points. With two more assists, the Edmonton Oilers captain took his tally to 81 assists for the season.

Evan Bouchard and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also contributed two points apiece for the Oilers in the win. Stuart Skinner was solid between the pipes and ended the contest with 23 saves.

Meanwhile, Connor McMichael and Ivan Miroshnichenko were the only scorers for the Caps. Alex Ovechkin registered an assist to pass Mark Recchi for 14th in NHL history with 1,534 points.

Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers take on the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. As for the Washington Capitals, they'll be up against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.