  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Alexander Ovechkin
  • "That’s my GOAT" "Get ready NHL": Hockey X left in awe as Alex Ovechkin's son scores on Panthers star goalie during warmups

"That’s my GOAT" "Get ready NHL": Hockey X left in awe as Alex Ovechkin's son scores on Panthers star goalie during warmups

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Jul 14, 2025 14:08 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes - Source: Imagn
Alex Ovechkin’s sons score against Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (Source: Imagn)

Alex Ovechkin’s sons surprised hockey fans after scoring on Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky during warmups. It happened on Sunday before the “Match of the Year,” a charity game in Russia between NHL and KHL All-Stars.

Ad

Washington Capitals captain Ovechkin took part in the game. He was joined by his sons, Sergei and Ilya, during warmups. Sergei is going to turn seven in August, and Ilya is five. In the video, both boys were spotted shooting left-handed, which is different from Ovechkin's iconic, powerful right shot.

One X account posted a video of them scoring on Bobrovsky. The caption said:

“Ovechkin's sons stole the show at warmups by scoring on Bobrovsky 🥹.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Soon, hockey fans noticed the playful warmup moment and reacted with excitement.

“That’s my goat,” one fan said.
“Imagine these two demons on the same line. Get ready, NHL,” another fan wrote.
"He told them, don't stand in front of the net, the puck will hit you and it will hurt. In the end, he sent both his sons to the locker room 😂" one fan shared.
Ad

Take a look at some more reactions to Alex Ovechkin's sons and Bobrovsky's faceoff.

"Interesting that both his son shoot lefty," a fan mentioned.
"My goaltender was stopping Connor McDavid in the cup final and now an 5 year old is cooking him he’s so washed bro ," a fan wrote.
"wow that’s more than leon & connor can say," a fan referred to McDavid and Leon struggling to score against Bobrovsky in the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals.
Ad

Alex Ovechkin honored and scored in NHL vs KHL charity game

Alex Ovechkin's wife, Anastasia Shubskaya, and mother, Tatyana Ovechkina, watched the NHL vs KHL “Match of the Year” charity game in Moscow from the stands. Before the game, Ovechkin was honored for passing Wayne Gretzky’s NHL goal record. He scored goal number 895 on April 6.

Ad

Ovechkin also received a new car, a Jetour T2, during the on-ice ceremony. Moreover, he scored in the second period on a pass from Artemi Panarin. The NHL team won 15–3. Ovechkin skated on the top line with Panarin and Andrei Svechnikov. Matvei Michkov also scored using a lacrosse-style move.

The game raised 30 million rubles (around $385,000) for children with disabilities. Currently, Ovechkin is training for his 21st NHL season, in which he will complete the 900-goal mark early.

About the author
Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications