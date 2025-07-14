"That’s my GOAT" "Get ready NHL": Hockey X left in awe as Alex Ovechkin's son scores on Panthers star goalie during warmups

Alex Ovechkin’s sons surprised hockey fans after scoring on Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky during warmups. It happened on Sunday before the “Match of the Year,” a charity game in Russia between NHL and KHL All-Stars.
Washington Capitals captain Ovechkin took part in the game. He was joined by his sons, Sergei and Ilya, during warmups. Sergei is going to turn seven in August, and Ilya is five. In the video, both boys were spotted shooting left-handed, which is different from Ovechkin's iconic, powerful right shot.
One X account posted a video of them scoring on Bobrovsky. The caption said:
“Ovechkin's sons stole the show at warmups by scoring on Bobrovsky 🥹.”
Soon, hockey fans noticed the playful warmup moment and reacted with excitement.
“That’s my goat,” one fan said.
“Imagine these two demons on the same line. Get ready, NHL,” another fan wrote.
"He told them, don't stand in front of the net, the puck will hit you and it will hurt. In the end, he sent both his sons to the locker room 😂" one fan shared.
Take a look at some more reactions to Alex Ovechkin's sons and Bobrovsky's faceoff.
"Interesting that both his son shoot lefty," a fan mentioned.
"My goaltender was stopping Connor McDavid in the cup final and now an 5 year old is cooking him he’s so washed bro ," a fan wrote.
"wow that’s more than leon & connor can say," a fan referred to McDavid and Leon struggling to score against Bobrovsky in the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals.
Alex Ovechkin honored and scored in NHL vs KHL charity game
Alex Ovechkin's wife, Anastasia Shubskaya, and mother, Tatyana Ovechkina, watched the NHL vs KHL “Match of the Year” charity game in Moscow from the stands. Before the game, Ovechkin was honored for passing Wayne Gretzky’s NHL goal record. He scored goal number 895 on April 6.
Ovechkin also received a new car, a Jetour T2, during the on-ice ceremony. Moreover, he scored in the second period on a pass from Artemi Panarin. The NHL team won 15–3. Ovechkin skated on the top line with Panarin and Andrei Svechnikov. Matvei Michkov also scored using a lacrosse-style move.
The game raised 30 million rubles (around $385,000) for children with disabilities. Currently, Ovechkin is training for his 21st NHL season, in which he will complete the 900-goal mark early.
