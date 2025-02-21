"That's my guy": Mitch Marner is all praises for $53,000,000 Leafs teammate despite being rivals at 4 Nations final

Mitch Marner praised Auston Matthews after Canada’s 3-2 overtime win on Thursday over the USA in the 4 Nations final. Matthews recorded three points in three games in the tournament, with two assists in the final. He played over 20 minutes per game and took six shots but did not score. His best performance came in the championship, where he contributed to both USA goals.

Despite being on opposite teams, Marner spoke highly of his Toronto Maple Leafs teammate.

“He played a great game tonight," Marner said after the game, via Leafslatest. "He’s, I mean, what a warrior he was tonight, again, in this whole tournament. So, yeah, you know, it’s always, like I spoke about before the tournament, it’s always fun competing against him. He’s such a competitor, such a great player.

Marner usually plays with Matthews on the Leafs' top line. He is a skilled playmaker and often sets him up for goals.

"I’m very fortunate to be on his line and play with him a lot," Marner said. "So, yeah, I mean, I thought he was going to score on me when I was on the ice there, to be honest. But he made a hell of a save, and then, luckily enough, you know, like I said, I found Connor and put it home."

In the 4 Nations tournament, Marner scored three points in four games, including two assists in the final. He provided a helper on Connor McDavid’s game-winning golden goal in overtime.

Marner expressed his brotherly love for Matthews, who was his rival in the 4 Nations.

"That’s my guy, Auston’s my guy," Marner said. "We’ve been through a lot of sh*t together, and, yeah, unfortunately, you know, we’re against each other. But that’s the fun of these tournaments. You get to play against the guys that you really love.

"So, I guess Pokka made a hell of a competitor. He had a hell of a game for them tonight. And, you know, it was nice to be on the other side of things and win this one.”

Matthews and Marner are part of the Toronto Maple Leafs' core four. Matthews is signed to a four-year $53 million contract (per Spotrac) and Marner is in the final year of his deal.

Mitch Marner and Auston Matthew will be back in Leafs' lineup on Saturday

Mitch Marner ranks third in the league in assists with 55 and has 71 points. He has stepped up for Toronto in Matthews' 15-game absence. Matthews' has struggled this campaign after scoring 69 goals last season. However, he has notched 20 goals and 45 points and intends to lead the Leafs to playoff success in his first year as captain.

With the 4 Nations behind them, Marner and Matthews will be back in the Maple Leafs lineup to break the first-round curse and potentially lift their first Stanley Cup title. Marner and the Leafs will face the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday in their first game after the break.

