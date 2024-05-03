"That's where heroes are built" - Brad Marchand hopeful for Game 7 despite Boston Bruins' disappointing Game 6 loss

The Boston Bruins had the chance to close out the series in Game 5 or Game 6, but the Toronto Maple Leafs have turned things around. Now, both teams will face off at TD Garden for Game 7 in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Despite the missed opportunities, Bruins captain Brad Marchand sees this as a chance to play their best game on Saturday. Even when asked if their playoff situation mirrors last year's campaign, where they threw away a 3-1 series lead against the Florida Panthers, Marchand sounded optimistic in the post-game press conference.

Dismissing any concern about the ominous similarities with their previous year’s postseason run, he said:

“I couldn't care less how it unfolded. We're here and it's an opportunity. You know, we got to be grateful for it and these are the moments you dream about as a kid, Game 7. It's where heroes are built and made, and I think we have to be excited about the position we're in and make the most of it."

Like coach Jim Montgomery, Marchand also recognized the necessity of securing a better start early on in the game. When asked why they haven’t been able to match the opponent’s start, he said:

“They're obviously very desperate, fighting for the win so it's always the toughest game to get. You know, we know that, but I thought tonight was better than the last game.

"And then they had a few power plays that we were able to kill off and get some momentum back.so But you know, at the end of the day, none of that matters now.”

Brad Marchand addresses Bruins-Leafs playoff records

During the same interview, Brad Marchand was asked if he feels that his team has better chances in the next game given their recent records against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Leafs haven’t won a single playoff series against the Bruins in the last 65 years, dating back to 1958-59.

However, he insisted that records have little to do with the game at hand, saying:

“No, I mean, again it doesn't mean anything but these are where rivalries are built and formed and again it's an opportunity," Marchand said (at 2:16 in the video below). "You never know how things play out in these moments but they're exciting and we have to be grateful for it.

“You know, we've worked extremely hard to put ourselves in a position to have home ice. You know, and it's a great opportunity so it doesn't matter how anything's played out in the past, doesn't matter how we got to this point, let's play the next one.”

The kind of play Marchand and Co. will exhibit on Saturday remains to be seen, but if history is any indication, it promises to be thrilling.