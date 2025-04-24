"That's it, I'm done, see ya": Cal Clutterbuck announces retirement from NHL on social media with heartfelt message

New York Islanders winger Cal Clutterbuck has announced his retirement from the NHL with an emotional social media message.
Drafted 72nd overall by the Minnesota Wild in the 2006 NHL Draft, Clutterbuck spent six seasons with the Wild before being acquired by the Islanders in 2013.
The 37-year-old, who leads the league in hits with 4,029, shared a heartfelt message on social media on Wednesday.
“I’m retiring from the NHL. I really have no idea how to do this, so … that’s it," said Clutterbuck.
"After 17 years, it's time to hang up the skates. I'm beyond grateful for every teammate, coach, fan, and moment along the way. Hockey gave me everything — a purpose, a brotherhood, and a lifetime of memories. To Matt and Casey — it was an honor to go to war with you night in and night out. What we built together means more than words can say. And to the Islanders faithful — your passion, loyalty, and love made Long Island home. Thank you all. On to the next chapter," Clutterbuck wrote on IG.
Cal Clutterbuck played for 11 seasons with the Islanders, with 2023-24 being his final season in the league. He sat out the 2024-25 season. He scored 19 points through seven goals and 12 assists in his final season.
Fans on social media shower support following Cal Clutterbuck's retirement
NHL fans took to social media to express their support and appreciation for the memorable moments provided by Cal Clutterbuck after he announced his retirement.
One on X (formerly Twitter) said:
"Bittersweet. His body and mind know it over, but at heart the love and passion for the game never ends."
Another chimed in:
"Absolute Legend. Great guy and soldier on the ice. Legendary St Mikes Major as well - get those clubs going Clutter."
Here are some more reactions:
"Can feel how tough it is to say.....but all the best in retirement!" a third fan posted.
"What a player. It was an absolute pleasure to watch him compete for my team," another wrote.
Cal Clutterbuck notched 293 points through 143 goals and 150 assists in 1,064 NHL career games for the Wild and Islanders.
