The Dallas Stars battled hard in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals but couldn’t come away with the win, falling 4-1 to the Edmonton Oilers.

Leon Draisaitl got the first goal for Edmonton before Jason Robertson evened things up for Dallas in the second. Later in the same period, Corey Perry got back the lead for Edmonton. In the final minutes of the third, Kasperi Kapanen and Adam Henrique scored back-to-back empty-net goals.

Stuart Skinner turned aside 28 shots for Edmonton. Jake Oettinger had 30 saves in the loss.

Head coach Pete DeBoer made it clear postgame that he was frustrated with the loss:

"It's frustrating not winning. That's his job. He made some saves, gave us a chance. He's got to do that again next game."

(from 3:05 mark onwards)

DeBoer pointed to the Stars' inability to grab a lead, despite an excellent first period, as a key factor in the loss.

"Just can't get that lead, yeah, I loved our first period, other than, you know, I thought we missed the net too much, I think 15 missed shots so I think we got to make it a little bit tougher and make sure we're hitting nets in those situations," he explained.

The coach also cited the team's penalty-killing struggles as a major issue, with the Oilers scoring a power play goal that ended up being the difference in the game.

The series now shifting back to Dallas for Game 5 and the Stars need a must-win if they want to extend the series.

Oilers' goalie Stuart Skinner on duel with Stars' Jake Oettinger

When asked about the excitement of a close game decided between the two netminders, Stuart Skinner downplayed the supposed "goalie battle."

He responded that while fans and media love to hype up goalie matchups, he and Oettinger are simply focused on outplaying each other:

“If you asked him the same question, he would say he doesn't really care. I would say the same thing. I'm just trying to outplay him, he's trying to outplay me.”

(from 2:14 mark onwards)

Skinner also pointed out that the nature of the goalie position means they cannot directly compete against each other on the ice.

Over the last three games, Skinner has been outstanding, turning away 86 of 88 shots for a stellar .977 save percentage.

