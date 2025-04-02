"That’s just the reality": Nick Foligno delivers brutally honest take on Blackhawks' rebuild

Chicago Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno candidly spoke about the team’s long journey back to the top. He also shared his perspective on watching the Blackhawks invest in young talent over the past few years.

In an interview with The Athletic, Foligno said that weeding out surplus players was essential to get back to winning ways.

“It’s a natural progression. Another kid comes in, and he might look better than the one you have, and that’s just the reality. So you’ve got to grab a hold of a spot,” Foligno said via The Athletic.

“The reason why guys stay in the league a long time is they’ve made themselves valuable. And you don’t want to wait too long, because there’s always another player coming. The NHL waits for nobody."

Foligno comes from a strong hockey lineage. His father has played in over 1,000 NHL games, while his brother Marcus is a Minnesota Wild player. Foligno signed a two-year, $9 million contract extension last year.

The Hawks’ left winger has 244 goals and 348 assists for 592 points from 1,225 games in his career. He has 12 goals and 18 assists for 30 points in 70 games this season.

The Blackhawks are on a three-game skid after slumping to a 5-2 loss against the Utah Hockey Club on Sunday. The team is already mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, making it the fifth season in a row for them. They won the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015 but have only made it past the regular season once since then.

Nick Foligno shares his excitement at being part of the Blackhawks’ rebuild

Foligno opened up about his feelings on seeing more and more prospects added to the roster. He said it was up to the veteran players to guide the new, raw talent toward a better future for the team.

“And that’s what I’m talking about with the culture and the identity — who are we? — so that when these guys come in, they already know this is what we’re supposed to be and we can work toward that. That’s starting right now. It’s the early stages, but it’s promising and it’s exciting to see,” Foligno said via The Athletic.

Blackhawks interim coach Anders Sörensen said that Foligno “really wants to help these young guys out.”

The Blackhawks are 31st in the league with 51 points from 74 games. They will next face off against playoff contenders the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday.

