  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Nick Foligno
  • "That’s just the reality": Nick Foligno delivers brutally honest take on Blackhawks' rebuild

"That’s just the reality": Nick Foligno delivers brutally honest take on Blackhawks' rebuild

By Tushaar Kuthiala
Modified Apr 02, 2025 17:33 GMT
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Chicago Blackhawks - Source: Imagn
Chicago Blackhawks left wing Nick Foligno (17). (Credit: IMAGN)

Chicago Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno candidly spoke about the team’s long journey back to the top. He also shared his perspective on watching the Blackhawks invest in young talent over the past few years.

Ad

In an interview with The Athletic, Foligno said that weeding out surplus players was essential to get back to winning ways.

“It’s a natural progression. Another kid comes in, and he might look better than the one you have, and that’s just the reality. So you’ve got to grab a hold of a spot,” Foligno said via The Athletic.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“The reason why guys stay in the league a long time is they’ve made themselves valuable. And you don’t want to wait too long, because there’s always another player coming. The NHL waits for nobody."

Foligno comes from a strong hockey lineage. His father has played in over 1,000 NHL games, while his brother Marcus is a Minnesota Wild player. Foligno signed a two-year, $9 million contract extension last year.

Ad

The Hawks’ left winger has 244 goals and 348 assists for 592 points from 1,225 games in his career. He has 12 goals and 18 assists for 30 points in 70 games this season.

The Blackhawks are on a three-game skid after slumping to a 5-2 loss against the Utah Hockey Club on Sunday. The team is already mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, making it the fifth season in a row for them. They won the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015 but have only made it past the regular season once since then.

Ad

Nick Foligno shares his excitement at being part of the Blackhawks’ rebuild

Foligno opened up about his feelings on seeing more and more prospects added to the roster. He said it was up to the veteran players to guide the new, raw talent toward a better future for the team.

“And that’s what I’m talking about with the culture and the identity — who are we? — so that when these guys come in, they already know this is what we’re supposed to be and we can work toward that. That’s starting right now. It’s the early stages, but it’s promising and it’s exciting to see,” Foligno said via The Athletic.
Ad

Blackhawks interim coach Anders Sörensen said that Foligno “really wants to help these young guys out.”

The Blackhawks are 31st in the league with 51 points from 74 games. They will next face off against playoff contenders the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी