  • "That’s a lot of money" "Fleece job by his agent": NHL fans react as Dylan Samberg & Jets avoid arbitration, agrees on 3-year, $17.25M extension

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Jul 30, 2025 13:20 GMT
NHL: St. Louis Blues at Winnipeg Jets - Source: Imagn
NHL fans react to Dylan Samberg’s $17.25M deal with Winnipeg Jets (Source: Imagn)

The Winnipeg Jets have avoided arbitration and signed Dylan Samberg to a three-year contract worth $17.25 million. Samberg was one year away from becoming an unrestricted free agent.

Earlier on Monday, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman posted about the news:

“Jets: $2.5M, Player: $6M,” and reminded fans that both sides could still settle before the hearing.
Later, Friedman confirmed the agreement on X, saying:

“Dylan Samberg 3 x $5.75M Winnipeg.”
Fans reacted quickly after the post, thinking the contract was too much.

"Holy fleece job by his agent," a fan said.
"Sh*t that’s a lot of money, If he’s getting that much you’d hope for more years," another fan commented.
"damn… he asked for 6 and basically got 6," one X user commented.

Take a look at some more reactions from fans on X.

"I wish it was longer but he is going to show the Jets what he is worth. Next contract he will term and get paid," one fan said.
"Good for him. Seems high but God Bless him for getting paid," commented another fan.
"That's a solid contract for Samberg Winnipeg locking down their defense. Good move for both sides," another fan supported the deal.

Dylan Samberg has improved, but couldn't help the Jets in the playoffs

Dylan Samberg improved consistently over the years. For instance, he had 20 points in 60 games and averaged 21:08 of ice time. His +34 rating tied for sixth in the NHL. This is a jump of nearly five and a half minutes compared to the 2023-24 season. He has also almost doubled his rating (previously 16) from the same reference period.

Over four seasons, he has 51 points and a +63 rating in 216 games. He has become a key part of the Jets’ defense and is showing signs of improvement.

The Jets had a strong regular season, finishing first in the NHL with 116 points and winning the Presidents’ Trophy. But they were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs by the Dallas Stars after advancing past the first round for the first time since 2021.

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

Edited by Krutik Jain
