"That's a major distraction" - Sheldon Keefe labels fans bustling for Auston Matthews' 70th goal as an obstruction for the Leafs

Maple Leafs HC Sheldon Keefe has said that fans' excitement and focus on Auston Matthews scoring his 70th goal could be a "major distraction" for the team.

Keefe reckons the attention and buzz surrounding Matthews' milestone can disrupt the team's focus and performance on the ice.

The Maple Leafs coach, along with fans at the Scotiabank Arena, were rooting for Auston Matthews to reach 70 goals in the Leafs' last home game of the season on Saturday night. However, that didn't happen, as the hosts fell 5-4 to the Detroit Red Wings in OT.

Matthews, who had 68 goals going into the game, notched up his 69th of the season on a powerplay during the second period. The Scotiabank Arena was buzzing every time Matthews had the puck on his stick, hoping he would reach the milestone.

In the postgame interview, Sheldon Keefe expressed disappointment with the team's performance. He said that the focus on Auston Matthews' pursuit of 70 goals was a "major distraction" for the team (via David Alter of The Hockey News):

"That's a major distraction. It doesn't help us, what we're trying to accomplish on the ice. But it's exciting," Keefe said of Matthews' pursuit of 70. "I get it. And it's-- especially when he gets to 69, you can see it. It's really-- it's growing, anticipating."

Keefe acknowledged the excitement surrounding Matthews' potential achievement but emphasized the need to stay focused on the game plan:

"And now you're feeding it. I'm feeding it. I want it to happen. But I wanted it for the fans. But I'm glad the game's over. Let's move on."

With two games left, Auston Matthews needs one strike to become the first player since Teemu Sleane and Alex Mogliny (who scored 70 goals in 1992-93) to net 70 times in a season.

Auston Matthews scores 69th in the Maple Leafs' defeat to Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings secured a crucial point after beating the Maple Leafs 5-4 in overtime at the Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

Dylan Larkin scored the winner for the Red Wings after redirecting a pass from Patrick Kane into the back of the Maple Leafs net 41 seconds into overtime.

The win helped the Red Wings tie the second-placed Capitals for the second wild card with 87 points.

Auston Matthews, who scored his 69th goal of the season in the matchup, will hope to reach the 70-goal milestone when the Leafs take on the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.