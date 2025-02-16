"That's who they need to be booing": Social media rips into Justin Trudeau after Canadian PM attends Canada vs USA 4 Nations Face-Off game

On Saturday, Justin Trudeau attended the United States and Canada hockey game in Montreal. Before the game, Canadian fans booed the "Star-Spangled Banner." This was the second time they did this during the tournament. The announcer asked them to respect both anthems, but they kept booing. The crowd’s reaction was partly because of hockey rivalry.

Many were also upset about U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed 25% tariffs on Canadian goods. Trump also said Canada could become the "51st state."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended the game wearing a Team Canada jersey. He recently announced that he will resign when a new leader is chosen due to pressure from his party.

This was the first best-on-best game between the U.S. and Canada since 2016.

Trudeau’s attendance drew criticism online. Spittin' Chiclets posted a video of him at the game.

"Justin Trudeau is in the building for tonight’s matchup"

Following this, NHL fans started reacting to it on X.

"That’s who they need to be booing," a fan said.

"He should be booed instead of the US National anthem!!!," another fan commented.

"The governor of Canada has no time for parliament but he can take in a hockey game," one X user said.

Fans also blamed Trudeau for the loss. Here are some more reactions from fans on X.

"Canadians should reserve their booing for this a******," one fan wrote.

"Now I know why we lost," another fan commented.

"I knew Canada was losing when I heard he was in the building lol," one fan tweeted.

Team Canada lost in the presence of their prime minister Justin Trudeau

Team USA beat Team Canada 3-1 at the 4 Nations Face-Off at Bell Center on Saturday. Canada’s top players struggled, with only Connor McDavid scoring.

Team Canada started strong with McDavid opening the scoring at 5:31 in the first period with a backhand goal, assisted by Drew Doughty and Jordan Binnington. However, they failed to reply to Team USA's goals in the next two periods. Jake Guentzel tied the game at 10:15 with a snapshot, assisted by Jack Eichel and Zach Werenski.

In the second period, Dylan Larkin gave the USA the lead at 13:33 with a snapshot, assisted by Matt Boldy. In the third period, Guentzel scored an empty-net goal at 18:41, assisted by Larkin and Brock Faber.

With this win, Team USA has secured its spot for the finals in Boston on Thursday.

