“That’s Sidney Crosby influence”: Elliotte Friedman weighs in on Mitch Marner no-move clause in Mikko Rantanen-Maple Leafs trade talk

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman recently shared more details about a trade discussion involving Mitch Marner and Mikko Rantanen. On Monday's episode of the "32 Thoughts" podcast, he explained how Marner’s no-movement clause affected the Toronto Maple Leafs' trade talks with the Carolina Hurricanes. The discussions eventually ended and the Hurricanes sent Rantanen to the Dallas Stars.

Carolina initially asked for Marner in exchange for Rantanen and the Leafs considered it. They approached Marner to discuss the possibility, making it clear they wanted to keep him. However, since it was a major opportunity, they had to ask. He declined, choosing to stay in Toronto as allowed by the no-movement clause in his contract.

Marner didn’t let the trade rumors affect his play. He responded by scoring two goals in the next game. Friedman said Marner handled everything professionally, like Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby, answering questions and staying focused on hockey.

"He came out and scored two goals really quickly, like when he came out of the four nations," Friedman said. "He talked about how the one thing he learned was always be positive, no matter what happens. Be positive, believe that you're going to make it work. That's Crosby. That's the Crosby influence. Don't lose your mind. Calm down. We're going to find a way."

Even though the situation was tough, Marner didn’t avoid the media or let it impact his performance.

"I'm sure mentally he was affected," Friedman said. "He left it in the room. He went out in the ice and played. And I thought that was a really good sign, really mature on his part. And then postgame, he was emotional. It was hard for him, but he didn't run away. He didn't duck - he answered the questions. He didn't hide on the ice, and he didn't hide off the ice. And eventually, it came to an end.

"He didn't deny it. He basically admitted it, coming out and saying it, and he was very emotional about it, which is totally fine. He handled himself like a pro."

Neither Toronto nor Marner’s camp was happy that these talks became public. However, Friedman said that if Marner continues playing at a high level, the trade rumors will fade.

Mitch Marner's statement on the Hurricanes trade rumors

Mitch Marner spoke about trade rumors and his future with the Maple Leafs after Saturday’s game. He said that he expected the possibility of a trade but stayed focused on the team.

"I wasn’t focused on it," Marner said, via Sportsnet. "I had a feeling that maybe something might happen. But yeah, I’m here to play hockey with this team, like I said, and I’m focused with this team. And that’s what I can tell you."

When asked about a new contract, he refused to discuss it. He also did not say if he sees himself with the Leafs next season.

"Like I talked to you guys, man, I’m not gonna get into any of this contract stuff,” Marner said. "I’ve been very grateful, and I’ve loved my time being a Leaf. So, I’ll leave it with you guys."

Toronto Maple Leafs offered Cowan, Minten and draft picks.

The Maple Leafs made another offer for Rantanen. It was reported that they offered top prospects Easton Cowan and Fraser Minten, plus two first-round picks.

Carolina instead accepted Dallas’ offer, which was built around Logan Stankoven. The Hurricanes valued Stankoven more than Toronto’s package and moved forward with that trade.

