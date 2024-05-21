"That’s his strong preference" : Lightning GM Julien BriseBois weighs in on pending free agent Steven Stamkos

Tampa Bay Lightning General Manager Julien BriseBois has confirmed that captain Steven Stamkos might soon be signed and that contract negotiations have started.

These negotiations are important because Stamkos' $68 million contract, which he signed for eight years, is set to expire in July. After that, Stamkos will be an unrestricted free agent.

BriseBois is actually confident in finding a solution that would be beneficial for both Stamkos and the organization.

BriseBois said:

"We still have some cap space, Steven Stamkos isn’t signed yet. That’s ongoing. We’re still able, in my mind, to get something done that makes sense for the organization with Steven, even after acquiring Ryan McDonagh. Depending on what happens with other players, we’ll address other needs. We still have some cap space to get done what I think we need to get done this offseason."

When asked about the nature of the talks with Stamkos, BriseBois remained diplomatic. He indicated that discussions were progressing but stopped short of providing specific details.

BriseBois said:

"They’re ongoing. It would be unfair to characterize. I don’t think anything’s changed. Steven was upfront saying he wanted to stay. That’s his strong preference. I’ve mentioned that’s our strong preference as well. Now, we’re still working on 'How do we make this happen for it to make sense for both sides?'"

Stamkos made it clear that his preference is to remain with the team.

Steven Stamkos wants to stay in Tampa Bay

When Tampa Bay's season ended after a 4-1 loss to Florida Panthers in the first-round playoff series, we got the news of the initiation of contract discussions between Lightning management and Stamkos’ representative. Stamkos was hopeful to remain with the team for his entire NHL career.

Reflecting on a brief conversation with the Lightning general manager during Tampa Bay’s locker cleanout day, Stamkos shared:

"I had a short conversation with [BriseBois] ... For sure hopefully there's some discussions and you have to start somewhere, so I'm looking forward to that."

Stamkos was part of the Lightning’s Stanley Cup victories in 2020 and 2021.

"At the end of the day, winning is still what fuels me,” Stamkos said. “Being a big part of that culture fuels me.

"Obviously, certain things have changed now. I have an amazing young family that has put roots down in this city and really enjoys living here and playing here. From that perspective, the decision is more than just me now."

Stamkos led the Lightning with five goals in the first-round series and concluded the regular season with 28 points in the final 18 games.