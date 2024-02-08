"That’s underwhelming" - NHL fans react as Bill Guerin is named Team USA GM for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, 2026 Olympics

Bill Guerin has been named the general manager of Team USA for the upcoming 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off and the highly anticipated 2026 Milano-Cortina Olympics.

The announcement, made by USA Hockey on X (formerly Twitter), has sparked a range of reactions from NHL fans across the globe.

One fan expressed their feelings with a succinct post:

"That’s……underwhelming."

A Wild fan chimed in with a critical perspective, writing:

"Wild fan here ― not a good choice imo. Or a good look for USA given recent investigations into him and how he’s managed the Wild’s roster."

Another fan brought up the challenging task ahead for Guerin, tweeting:

"It'll be interesting to see what he can build when he's not cleaning up Chuck Fletcher's mess."

One more fan predicted a potential downside to Guerin's leadership, commenting:

"Expect to see an old team instead of younger guys that deserve it based on skill. Terrible choice."

Bill Guerin, currently in his fifth season as GM of the Minnesota Wild, has been named the general manager for the United States men's teams in the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off and 2026 Milano-Cortina Olympics.

Bill Guerin said (via NHL.com):

"It's an honor beyond belief to be asked to do this, and I couldn't say yes quick enough."

He played a key role in building the Pittsburgh Penguins teams that won the Stanley Cup in 2016 and 2017. Guerin, who previously served as GM for the United States during the 2022 Beijing Olympics, is thrilled about the opportunity, saying:

"I am so thankful to USA Hockey for this opportunity, and also appreciate the support of [Wild owner] Craig [Leipold] and the Wild organization. I've been fortunate to have many great days in hockey and this is among the very best."

The 4 Nations Face-Off, featuring the United States, Canada, Finland, and Sweden, will be a best-on-best tournament taking place from Feb. 12-20. Guerin, discussing the excitement surrounding NHL players returning to the Olympics, expressed appreciation for the support he receives from the Wild organization.

Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey, emphasized Guerin's accomplishments, saying:

"....He was obviously an extraordinary player and has gone on to become an accomplished executive in the NHL..."

Bill Guerin, a three-time Olympian as a player, aims to shape the rosters for both events, bringing his competitive spirit to the role. John Vanbiesbrouck, assistant executive director of hockey operations for USA Hockey, highlighted Guerin's competitiveness, saying:

"....He brings the same level of competitiveness to his role as a general manager as he did as a player on the ice, and that's a real benefit."