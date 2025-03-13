"That sh*t doesn't matter": Max Domi couldn't care less about Toronto Maple Leafs winning the Atlantic Division

Max Domi is not worried about the Toronto Maple Leafs winning the Atlantic Division. The Maple Leafs are having a good season despite losing three of their last four games. They boast a 39-22-3 record and 81 points, sitting second in the division behind the Florida Panthers (83 points).

When asked about the importance of winning the division, Domi said:

"That sh*t doesn't matter to us. We're just trying to beat every team we're playing against."

The Maple Leafs are averaging 3.20 goals per game while allowing 2.95. Mitch Marner leads the team with 80 points, including 59 assists and forward William Nylander is their top goal scorer with 36 goals.

The Leafs’ power play is working well, ranking eighth in the league at 24.6%. However, they need to work on their penalty kill.

Despite good regular seasons, the Leafs have struggled in the playoffs. They have won only one playoff series since 2004, and it was in the 2023 NHL season when they defeated Tampa Bay in the first round but lost to Florida in the second. Last season, they lost to the Boston Bruins in the first round after seven games.

This season, the Maple Leafs have a new head coach, Craig Berube. He won a Stanley Cup with St. Louis in 2019. Auston Matthews is now the team captain, replacing John Tavares.

Toronto Maple Leafs won against Utah; William Nylander on second-period mistakes

The Maple Leafs defeated the Utah Hockey Club 4-3 in a shootout after losing a three-goal lead. Max Domi played for 14:46 minutes and scored one shot on goal before finishing the game with a rating of -1.

William Nylander scored first on a power play at 12:42 of the first period. Calle Jarnkrok scored to make it 2-0 off a pass from Max Domi. Simon Benoit extended the lead to 3-0 at 4:48.

Nylander talked about their frustrating second period.

“I think we started the game pretty well and then we let them back in the game,” Nylander said, via NHL.com. “I thought we did a good job battling. And I mean, especially in OT, there was a long shift there. But Woll played great and kept us in the game for the most part.”

Utah answered with three quick goals from Michael Carcone, Nick Schmaltz, and Barrett Hayton, tying it 3-3 at 12:11 with a power-play goal off a deflection.

The game stayed tied through overtime. Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner scored in the shootout to secure the win.

