“That Stanley Cup window is definitely closing” - P.K. Subban believes time is running out for Connor McDavid

Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid needs to win now, according to former NHL star and insider P.K. Subban. Subban commented on the Edmonton Oilers’ cup window during a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

On McDavid’s impact on the game, Subban said:

"He’s been one of the best players on the ice."

However, Subban doesn’t feel that the Oilers are the best team despite having McDavid in their lineup:

"This is a tough time to win. I still don’t think they’re the best team left in the Stanley Cup playoffs. I think Dallas is better than them. I think Florida is better than them. I think the Rangers are deeper than them."

With those thoughts in mind, Subban doesn’t believe the Oilers are the favorites to take home the cup this season. Nevertheless, Subban pointed out that McDavid is running out of time in Edmonton.

"So, if Connor doesn’t win this year, it’s not the end of the world. But that window is definitely closing for his opportunity to win a Stanley Cup in Edmonton. It’s got to happen sooner than later. I mean, it’s enough time now; it’s time to get over the hump."

With Leon Draisaitl set to become a free agent after next season and Connor McDavid the season after that, the window is certainly closing in Edmonton.

Key players like Evan Bouchard and Stuart Skinner will also need new contracts in 2026. With those contracts up soon, the Oilers may face tough roster decisions. That’s why it seems that Subban is right to point out that the time to win is now.

Connor McDavid set for tonight’s critical Game 7

Connor McDavid isn’t beating around the bush in tonight’s Game 7 against the Vancouver Canucks. The last thing he wants is to wait for the game to start.

"It’s good to have played in a couple of Game 7s, and it’s not new to you," McDavid said (via NHL.com). "But that being said, you’ve only played in a couple; it’s exciting there’s going to be that excitement and anticipation there and I’m just looking forward to getting going."

The last time McDavid and the Oilers played a Game 7, they defeated the Los Angeles Kings in 2022.

McDavid truly appreciates what this particular game means to the sport.

"It's something that you dream about, playing in a Game 7," McDavid said. "Especially as a Canadian kid in an all-Canadian series, knowing what it means to both fan bases, knowing what it means to the country, it's exciting."

Tonight’s Game 7 between the Oilers and the Canucks is set for 9 p.m. ET at Rogers Arena.