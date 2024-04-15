Thatcher Demko injury update: Canucks goaltender provides update on his availability against Calgary Flames

The Vancouver Canucks starting goalie Thatcher Demko is ready to come back into the lineup.

NHL Insider Jeff Paterson reports that Demko should be available for the Canucks next tilt versus the Calgary Flames.

"Canucks Demko says he’s good to go… If Tocchet chooses to start him tomorrow," Paterson said.

The Canucks will welcome their starting netminder after being shelved on March 10th with a lower-body injury. CapFriendly lists Demko as “cleared to play” as of April 15th.

NHL.com reported Demko took part in full practice last Thursday. Demko and the club were focused on his return for tomorrow night’s contest against the Flames.

NHL quoted Canucks’ head coach Rick Tocchet.com, stating:

"Our goal, since pretty much close to Day One, was to get back to the Calgary game."

Tocchet also added that Demko has been progressing ahead of schedule.

With Vancouver sitting four points ahead of the Edmonton Oilers for the top spot in the Pacific Division, the remaining two regular-season games will serve as tune-ups for Demko. He’ll need to see some game action before he can be ready for game one of the playoffs, presumably against the Nashville Predators.

While backup Casey DeSmith filled in well enough for Demko, third-stringer Arturs Silovs has shown more promise, going 3-0-1 with a 2.47 goals against average (GAA) and a .881 save percentage in his last four games.

The Canucks will be happy to get Thatcher Demko back in the crease as the regular season fades and the playoffs come into full focus.

Thatcher Demko is our rock

There’s no doubt Thatcher Demko is a valuable piece in the Canucks’ core.

"He’s our rock. When he does come back, it instills confidence," head coach Tocchet pointed out on NHL.com.

The numbers back up Tocchet’s claims. In 49 games this season, Demko has 34 wins and five shutouts. He’s got a 2.47 GAA and a .917 save percentage.

"One of the best goalies in the league, and to get him back is a big boost for us," said Tyler Myers.

The Canucks will need that boost as they look to make a deep playoff run in a highly competitive Western Confidence.

If Vancouver can make it past the first round, there’s a good chance they’ll run into the rival Oilers in the second round. The prospect of facing Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and company in the playoffs means the Canucks will need Demko as sharp as ever.

In the meantime, Thatcher Demko and the Vancouver Canucks can take the last two games this season to finetune their play. They’ll need to be hitting on all cylinders, as the Predators have been one of the league’s hottest teams since the All-Star break.

