NHL insider Frank Seravalli delivered a significant blow to Vancouver Canucks fans with an update on the status of goaltender Thatcher Demko.

The update, shared on X on May 7, revealed that Demko will miss at least Game 4 of the team's Round 2 playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers.

"Sources say Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko is out through at least Game 4 of this Round 2 series vs. Oilers," Seravalli's tweet read.

Despite being sidelined, there is some hope for Demko's return. According to Seravalli's sources, the goaltender has been making a recovery and has been actively participating in skating sessions. But Seravalli feels even his return in Game 5 is a stretch.

"Earliest possible return is Game 5 and that is probably pushing it," Seravalli's tweet continued. "But Games 6-7 get interesting, if necessary."

The Canucks will need to rely on their depth to compensate for the absence of their star goaltender.

Silovs filled in for the injured Thatcher Demko in the team's last game

In Game 6 of the NHL playoffs, Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet encouraged Pius Suter to keep shooting. That paid off when Suter scored the game-winning goal with 1:39 left, leading the Canucks to a 1-0 victory over the Nashville Predators.

Despite a late power play opportunity for Nashville, they couldn't beat rookie goalie Arturs Silovs. He made 28 saves to secure the shutout and advance the Canucks to the second round. The series was notably tight, with the final four games decided by just one goal.

First-year Nashville coach Andrew Brunette acknowledged missed opportunities for his team.

“You’re going to get in one of these games, and hockey’s cruel sometimes,” Brunette said.

Silovs' performance earned him a place among rookie goalies in NHL history, joining a select group with shutouts to finish a series. Vancouver forward J.T. Miller praised Silovs for stepping up in a challenging situation.

The Canucks will face the Edmonton Oilers in the next round. Vancouver's win marks their first playoff series victory outside the pandemic bubble since 2011.