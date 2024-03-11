Thatcher Demko injury update: Insider reveals Canucks goaltender's status

Thatcher Demko has been at the center of all Canucks-related discussions over the past couple of days after the 28-year-old goalkeeper was hurt in a 5-0 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

The goaltender left the ice in the second period with an undisclosed injury after making a save on a Vladislav Namestnikov wrist shot from the top of the crease. He struggled to get up following the save and was eventually substituted by backup goalie Casey DeSmith.

According to NHL Insider Rick Dhaliwal, Demko is not expected to be sidelined for the long term but rather will only be missing a few games. He went on X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts.

"Demko will miss a few games, expect the Canucks to call up a goalie. It’s not his groin or a previous injury," Dhaliwal said.

NHL Insider Irfaan Gaffar also took to X to share his opinion on the potential return date for the Canucks goalie.

"Demko missing the next little bit isn’t the worst thing for Canucks. Get him as much rest as possible. After COL on Wednesday, VAN play WAS, BUF, MTL and CAL. All very manageable games for DeSmith," Gaffar said.

He went on to add when he thinks the fans can expect to see Demko back in goal for the Canucks,

"25th vs DAL or 28th vs LA should be realistic return for 35," he added.

The presence of 32-year-old Casey DeSmith is highly valuable for the Vancouver Canucks, as the return of Demko may be just under a month away.

How will the return of Thatcher Demko impact the Canucks?

Regardless of the presence of talented Casey DeSmith, the presence of Thatcher Demko will be very relieving for the defenders on the team.

The goalie presently has a career-high save percentage of .917, ranking him among the league's finest goalies. The return of a goaltender who can provide such reliability will be a huge boost to the roster as the competition progresses to the knockout stages.

The two-time NHL All-Star's hopeful return to the game against the Dallas Stars or the LA Kings will be eagerly awaited by the fans and the players, as everybody will right now be hoping for his speedy recovery at the earliest.