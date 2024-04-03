Thatcher Demko injury update: Insider shares latest on Canucks goalie's rehab progress

Vancouver Canucks fans received some positive news this week regarding goaltender Thatcher Demko, who's on the injured reserve list until Saturday.

According to hockey insider Iain MacIntyre, Demko took to the ice on Tuesday for an on-ice workout with goalie coach Ian Clark, sparking optimism that the netminder could return to action soon.

Expand Tweet

Demko, 28, has not played since departing a 5-0 win over the Winnipeg Jets on March 9 midway through the second period after making 12 saves. He has been stellar this season for the surging Canucks, posting a 34-13-2 record with a .917 save percentage and 2.47 goals against average.

Vancouver (46-21-8) is first in the Pacific Division with 100 points, followed by the Edmonton Oilers (45-23-5) with 95 points.

However, Demko's absence due to an undisclosed injury has impacted the team's performance, as they've managed just a 4-5 record over the last nine games without their starter in net.

Backup goalie Casey DeSmith has assumed the starting role during Demko's injury, going 11-8-6 with a .897 save percentage and 2.84 goals against over that stretch.

Canucks' Head Coach Rick Tocchet on Thatcher Demko's injury

With seven games remaining before the playoffs, Rick Tocchet provided an encouraging update on injured goalie Thatcher Demko's recovery timeline on Tuesday.

"Whether he's on time or ahead of schedule, he's doing really well right now," said Tocchet after practice. "What we're doing with him, he's excited. Thatcher's excited [about] what's going on."

While Demko will still miss a few more games, Tocchet expressed confidence that he will return before the playoffs start.

"I can't give an exact date or game but he's going to get some games before the season ends, so that's a positive," Tocchet continued.

It was also revealed Thatcher Demko has started some exercises to prepare for his return.

"He's done a couple of things but he hasn't with his pads on," explained Tocchet when asked if Demko has been skating already.

The Vancouver Canucks next face the Arizona Coyotes (31-38-5) on Wednesday at Mullett Arena. The game can be seen on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.