Thatcher Demko injury update: What happened to Canucks goaltender?

Vancouver Canucks starting goaltender Thatcher Demko left Saturday night’s contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs through the first period. Demko was between the pipes to start the game but apparently tweaked something during warmups. Here’s a look:

During Thatcher Demko’s usual preparation, the lateral movement in the crease appears to have aggravated something.

According to renowned sports physician Harjas Grewal, the injury could be related to back spasms from earlier this season or perhaps another lingering issue such as a groin pull.

Coach Rick Tocchet pulled Demko 10 minutes into the opening frame in favor of backup Kevin Lankinen. Demko had made six saves before getting the hook. At the moment, it seems like a precautionary measure on the part of the Canucks.

Nevertheless, the club confirmed Demko would not return to the game.

There is no word on what the injury could be, though the likeliest situation is a lower-body injury. With the 4 Nations Face-Off break coming up, Demko will be evaluated and have time to rest the injury before the Canucks hit the ice again on February 22 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

