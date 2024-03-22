"The biggest anomaly in the NHL": NHL analysts discuss the Washington Capitals' unusual success despite the odds

NHL analysts recently weighed in on the Washington Capitals' unexpected success this season despite statistical odds stacked against them.

On the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast, hosts Paul Bissonnette, Ryan Whitney, Mike Grinnell and Brian "Rear Admiral" aka “RA” McGonagle discussed the Capitals. They expressed astonishment at the Capitals' resilience in the playoff race despite their unconventional performance metrics.

Bissonnette, a retired hockey player turned media personality, said about Washington :

"The biggest anomaly in the National Hockey League."

Despite lacking significant firepower beyond Alexander Ovechkin, the team has managed to stay competitive under new coach Spencer Carbery.

"They have 120 goal score. They're bottom five in scoring. They don't really have any superstars other than Alexander Ovechkin, but they're riding completely off of [Spencer] Carbery as their new coach, young guys in the lineup, and it is just a straight up mojo," Bissonnette said

Rear Admiral, co-founder and co-host of "Spittin' Chiclets," echoed the sentiment, emphasizing Washington's remarkable position despite its glaring weaknesses. He pointed out its staggering -24 goal differential, which he noted as the highest in NHL history.

Echoing this sentiment, Rear Admiral said:

"Washington is right in the mix still is absolutely insane.”

To which Mike Grinnell replied:

“A team with -24 goal differential... is the highest goal difference of all time. They're at -30."

Charlie Lindgren's role as the Washington Capitals goaltender was also highlighted in the discussion. Despite the team's struggles, Lindgren has played a crucial role in keeping them competitive.

"So that's pretty crazy wild Charlie Lindgren's their goalie. None of it makes sense. I just think that you couldn't pick a team who's playing more with the house's money and they're just absorbing every single moment of it," Bissonnette said.

Kuznetsov ready to play against Washington Capitals

Evgeny Kuznetsov is ready for a swift return to Washington just two weeks after being traded to the Carolina Hurricanes. But the difference is that this time he will be playing against his friend Alexander Ovechkin.

The trade signaled a fresh start for Kuznetsov, who had encountered difficulties in Washington, including time in the NHL's player assistance program and a stint in the AHL.

Speaking about the new opportunity in Carolina, Kuznetsov said (via THN):

"I'm happy to be here and in a new chapter in my life. This was something that I was looking for and it's a perfect match for me."

Kuz was with the Caps for more than 11 years. He played over 700 games for them and led them to their first Stanley Cup victory in 2018.