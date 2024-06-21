"The boys are going to throw their gloves" - Canadian singer Brett Kissel makes bold OT prediction for potential Stanley Cup Final Game 7

It once seemed very unlikely that the Stanley Cup Final would go to six games, but the Edmonton Oilers have done well to force the series to this point. Much to the chagrin of Florida Panthers fans, Canadian singer Brett Kissel does not think the Panthers will put the series on ice on Friday.

The Panthers head back to Edmonton for a tense Game 6. The momentum has swung after Florida took the first three games, as the Oilers responded with two wins. Kissel thinks they force a Game 7 and he has a prediction on how it will go.

Here's what he said on the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast:

"I think Game 7 is going to go to overtime, and I think Zach Hyman is going to score the overtime winner on an epic McDavid play. McDavid is going to shoot, and Zach Hyman is going to get a greasy rebound.

"The boys are going to throw their gloves, and we're going to be jumping around in the suite. I'm going to be crying tears. Zach Hyman is going to score the overtime-winning goal in Game 7."

The Oilers have a long way to go to get to Game 7, let alone winning it on the road against a team that would, in that scenario, be desperately trying to stave off a humiliating and historic collapse.

Panthers hoping for boost for Stanley Cup Final

Another thing that makes Brett Kissel's Stanley Cup Final prediction harder to envision is the addition of Nick Cousins to the lineup. He is coming in to replace Kyle Okposo on the fourth line. Panthers coach Paul Maurice believes it will be an injection to the team that could spur them on.

Nick Cousins is back in the lineup (Imagn)

Cousins has one assist in 11 playoff games this season but hasn't played in eight matchups. Maurice acknowledged that it can be hard for those who jump in and out of the lineup, but believes Cousins is ready.

Cousins said, via NHL:

“I'm excited to come in and help the boys. I think I can help, create some energy, and I have fresh legs, which are certainly important this time of year.”

Game 6 is on Friday at 8:30 pm EDT. Will the Panthers get it done or will Edmonton force a Stanley Cup Final Game 7?