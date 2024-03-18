"The coaching is horrible": Detroit Red Wings fans continue slamming Derek Lalonde and staff after 6-3 loss to Penguins

Following the Detroit Red Wings' 6-3 defeat against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday, frustration among fans has intensified towards head coach Derek Lalonde and the coaching staff. Despite a strong performance from goaltender Alex Lyon, who made 32 saves, the Red Wings struggled to contain the Penguins' offense.

The loss marked Detroit's eighth defeat in nine games, exacerbating the dissatisfaction among supporters. Although Lucas Raymond's two goals provided some bright spots, it wasn't enough to overcome Pittsburgh's offensive onslaught.

However, the inability to maintain momentum has raised concerns about the team's direction under Lalonde's leadership. Here's how fans reacted on X after the team's loss:

Others voiced their concern over the teams' defense:

Sidney Crosby broke­ his goal-scoring slump, netting one and assisting another as Pittsburgh triumphe­d. He'd gone 11 games without scoring. Reilly Smith, Valtteri Puustinen, and Lars Eller also had notable performances, each tallying a goal and an assist.

Detroit Red Wings recently had a 4-1 victory against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, which ended their seven-game losing streak.

Pittsburgh Penguins overpower Detroit Red Wings in offensive showcase

The game commenced with Smith breaking the deadlock for Pittsburgh at 10:10 of the first period, redirecting Marcus Pettersson's shot into the net off his right leg, making it 1-0. Raymond swiftly retaliated for the Red Wings at 15:39, notching his fourth consecutive goal with a precise wrist shot glove side from the left face-off circle.

However, the Penguins surged ahead once again before the end of the first period, as Crosby exploited a rebound opportunity at 18:53, nudging the puck past the Detroit Red Wings' goaltender with a deft backhand shot. Puustinen further extended Pittsburgh's lead to 3-1 just 23 seconds later, showcasing his scoring prowess with a well-placed snap shot from the right circle.

The Penguins maintained their offensive dominance in the second period, with Bunting diving to bury a rebound at 9:34, increasing their advantage to 4-1. Despite a brief response from Detroit's Christian Fischer with a one-timer goal from the slot at 17:35, Pittsburgh remained firmly in control. Eller capitalized on a power play opportunity at 19:39, deflecting Crosby's shot to widen the gap to 5-2.

In the final frame, Raymond managed to pull one back for Detroit on a power play at 16:37, cutting the deficit to 5-3. Nonetheless, Drew O'Connor sealed the deal for the Penguins with an empty-net goal at 19:34, making it 6-3.