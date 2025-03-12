“The game has left him” “Why again”: NHL fans react as 39-year-old Jonathan Quick signs one-year contract extension with NY Rangers

Hockey fans on social media reacted after the New York Rangers announced they had signed a new deal with goalie Jonathan Quick on Wednesday. The 39-year-old veteran reportedly agreed to a one-year extension with the franchise. The terms of the agreement remain undisclosed, but Canadian sports network Sportsnet reported the deal was worth $1.55 million.

Quick has served mostly as a backup netminder during the past few years.

The Rangers’ official X (formerly Twitter) account posted the news about Quick’s contract extension.

“THINK QUICK. #NYR and Jonathan Quick have agreed to terms on a one-year extension,” the post read.

Most fans and users seemed to believe the move was a bad idea, with both Quick and the Rangers management drawing their ire.

"He must hate his family," a user posted.

"Why again," another user said.

"That was quick," a fan said.

"What? Why?" another user asked.

"Wish you’d agree to terms with a few wins," one user said.

"The game has left him…," another fan said.

"This is nice and stuff. But we lost 4 in a row and everyone’s smiling. Can we start winning games now?" a fan asked.

"Can’t believe he’d want to," yet another fan said.

The New York Rangers are winless in four straight games. They are two points away from a wild-card spot in the playoffs, with 68 points from 65 games. Their latest 2-1 loss came on Tuesday against the Winnipeg Jets.

“I mean, there's no consolation at this point in the season, right?” New York coach Peter Laviolette said via NHL. “We need wins, we need points. So, it's frustrating, for sure. The guys did play hard tonight. Just couldn't get it to swing our way.”

Jonathan Quick is one of the great American goalies

Jonathan Quick is a three-time Stanley Cup winner and has also been a joint winner of the William M. Jennings Trophy for fewest goals against. In 2012, he was chosen as the Conn Smythe Trophy winner for playoff MVP.

He has set several records during his 18 seasons in the league, including being the only American-born goaltender to reach 400 NHL wins and the second to play 800 games.

"The Rangers believe Quick has been a crucial role model in the locker room, especially to younger players," ESPN reporter Emily Kaplan said.

Quick also has three shutouts with a 9-6-2 record in 21 games played this season.

