"The goalie was lagging": NHL fans react to Colorado Avalanche vs. Vegas Golden Knights Multiverse NHL Face-Off

NHL fans reacted on social media to the inaugural face-off between the Colorado Avalanche and the Vegas Golden Knights in the Multiverse NHL Face-Off.

Fans were eager to witness a new era of hockey unfold with this innovative venture by B/R Open Ice.

"The Avalanche score the FIRST GOAL in the @multiversus NHL Face-Off." - B/R Open Ice's official post on X (formerly Twitter)

Expand Tweet

The post generated various reactions from hockey fans. Amidst the cheers and applause, one fan couldn't help but express a hint of skepticism.

"The goalie was lagging," the fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Another fan chimed in, noting a peculiar absence in the celebration department:

"They have yet to figure out how to celebrate afterwards."

Expand Tweet

Despite the mixed reviews, some embraced the novelty of the Multiverse NHL Face-Off.

"This is sick haha," one fan tweeted.

However, not all reactions were positive.

"I speak for everyone when I say we do not care," one fan tweeted.

For some, the concept of the Multiverse NHL Face-Off was met with outright disdain.

"IT’S NEW I HATE IT!" one disgruntled fan tweeted.

"This is so dumb fr," another fan tweeted.

"I speak for everyone when I say hockey is not a sport," one fan tweeted.

Vegas Golden Knights secured a 7-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild

The Vegas Golden Knights beat the Minnesota Wild 7-2, clinching a playoff berth for the sixth time in seven seasons.

Jack Eichel, Nicolas Roy and Pavel Dorofeyev each contributed a goal and an assist, while Chandler Stephenson notched four assists. Stephenson expressed the team's confidence:

"You don't want to be or say that you were stressed, but we knew we had to win one game and we felt confident about that tonight."

Tomas Hertl, who scored his first goal since being acquired, shared his excitement:

"It was just a great feeling. I'm more happy about being able to clinch the playoffs today."

The victory was significant because it ended a three-game losing streak for the Knights.

It was a rough night for former Vegas goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, who allowed all seven goals. Despite that, the atmosphere remained celebratory, with fans chanting his name. Coach Bruce Cassidy praised the team's resilience:

"It's a resilient group. I think the process of getting here had some ups and downs this year."

The Wild, once contenders for the postseason, have struggled recently. Coach John Hynes emphasized the need for improvement:

"We've got to be way better than that against any team."

The game also marked milestones for several Wild players, including Jonas Brodin's 800th career game and Matt Boldy's 200th. Marco Rossi played his 100th game, while Liam Ohgren made his NHL debut.