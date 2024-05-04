"The Gods have shined upon us" - Toronto Maple Leafs & Boston Bruins fans in unison as referee Wes McCauley gets ruled out of officiating Game 7

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins fans are seemingly relieved as referee Wes McCauley has been ruled out of officiating Game 7, scheduled to take place at TD Garden on Saturday.

Wes McCauley often finds himself being the center of attention for his actions whenever officiating a game for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Last year, in Game 1 of the Maple Leafs against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto fans heavily criticized McCauley for what they perceived as poor officiating. Moreover, the Toronto Maple Leafs boast an all-time 0-8 record in playoff games officiated by Wes McCauley.

Here's how both teams' fans reacted to the news on X/Twitter. One fan tweeted:

"The gods have shined upon us"

Another chimed in with their opinion:

"both fan bases are happy."

Here are other top reactions on X:

"Hopefully we won't see him the rest of playoffs. I remember when he was a good official but the moment the NHL really let him embrace his "bit" it became a lot about him," another tweeted.

"Shouldn't be allowed too anyways, as it is a conflict of interest. At least until Keefe is no longer the coach," one X user wrote.

"Good cuz otherwise he’d try to make the game about himself," another fan commented.

"Perfect. Worst of the worst. Terrible official," another user wrote.

Toronto Maple Leafs HC Sheldon Keefe speaks on decisive Game 7 against Boston Bruins

The Maple Leafs made an impressive comeback from a 3-1 deficit to even the series 3-3 after their win in Game 6 on Thursday.

Sheldon Keefe shared his thoughts ahead of Game 7. The Toronto Maple Leafs coach expressed his excitement for the team but highlighted that they haven't achieved their ultimate goal yet.

The real challenge lies ahead, but Keefe reckons the team will be prepared for it:

"We feel good about it because we've got ourselves to this point but all we've done is dig ourselves out of a hole we've created for ourselves and now the real test comes in," Keefe said (via NHL.com)"...I'm excited for our guys. The reality is, we haven't accomplished nearly what we've set out to do, the greatest challenge lies ahead and the guys will be ready for it."

It's going to be a tough game for the Bruins as well, with a lot on the line. If they end up losing in Game 7 on Saturday, the Bruins would be making North American sports history.

No team in NHL, NBA, or MLB history has ever blown a 3-1 series lead in consecutive years. Last year, the Boston Bruins lost to the Panthers in Game 7 after leading the series 3-1.