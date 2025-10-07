'The Great One' Wayne Gretzky makes feelings known about extending broadcasting career with NHL on TNT by three years

NHL legend Wayne Gretzky will continue his role as a studio analyst for Turner Sports’ NHL coverage following a newly announced multiyear extension. The announcement was made public on Monday.

The network posted the news through NHL on TNT’s social media channels, which Gretzky also reposted on his Instagram stories. In the caption, Gretzky wrote

“Excited to be back with the @nhlontnt team!”

via Instagram /@waynegretzky

Gretzky first joined Turner Sports for the 2021‑22 NHL season as a lead studio analyst. While the exact financial terms of the new contract have not been publicly disclosed, his initial deal was reportedly valued around $3 million per year. The extension will keep Gretzky involved in major broadcasts, including playoff coverage and highlight events though he will not appear on every regular-season game broadcast.

Turner Sports, which holds rights to up to 72 regular-season NHL games per season, also features marquee events like the Winter Classic and alternating Stanley Cup Final coverage with ESPN/ABC. Gretzky is part of the TNT studio team alongside analysts such as Paul Bissonnette, Anson Carter and Henrik Lundqvist.

Wayne Gretzky participated at the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland

Last week, NHL legend Wayne Gretzky made a high-profile appearance in Scotland to take part in the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. The Great One joined the celebrity amateur field in the tournament’s pro-am event teaming up with his son-in-law LIV golf star Dustin Johnson.

The championship was held from October 2 to 5 and spanned three of Scotland’s most famous courses in Carnoustie Golf Links, Kingsbarns Golf Links and the Old Course at St Andrews. The four-day event attracted some of golf’s biggest names including Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick alongside a star-studded celebrity lineup featuring Bill Murray, Michael Douglas, Andy Murray and more.

Gretzky was seen in high spirits throughout the tournament. On Friday, he shared an Instagram story showing him smiling with a group of young fans who held up a handmade sign reading: “I took today off school to meet you 99.” In his caption, Gretzky wrote:

“Loving Scotland. Love how much hockey there is here.”

On the course, Gretzky was paired with Dustin Johnson who posted an impressive bogey-free 64 during the opening round at Carnoustie. Gretzky himself was spotted making a putt on the first hole.

The championship saw Robert MacIntyre take home the professional title finishing at 18-under-par and becoming the first Scot to win the event since Colin Montgomerie in 2005.

