"The Islanders blow it": Paul Bissonnette trolls Islanders for squandering big lead in eventual OT loss to Rangers

Former NHL player turned hockey analyst Paul Bissonnette didn't hold back on social media as he reacted to the dramatic showdown between the New York Islanders and the New York Rangers in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series.

"Hahahaha the Islanders blow it. They blew a 3 goal lead. What an incredible ending to an amazing weekend. Lou couldn’t suck the fun out of this one. The 3rd periods for the Isles every time," tweeted Paul Bissonnette.

At MetLife Stadium, a huge audience of 79,690 witnessed an amazing turnaround by the Rangers. From being down 4-1 in the second period to winning the game 6-5, the Rangers extended their triumph to seven consecutive wins. In the last minutes of regular time, the Rangers scored two goals, pushing the game into overtime.

The game's winning goal was scored by Artemi Panarin, and it happened just 10 seconds into overtime. Vincent Trocheck, from the same line as Panarin, shone offensively. He scored two goals and made an assist. On the defensive end, Igor Shesterkin, made an impressive 36 saves.

Brock Nelson and Noah Dobson from the Islanders scored a goal and an assist each. However, despite goalie Ilya Sorokin's 32 saves, they couldn't win.

Paul Bissonnette hails Matthews' Hat Trick heroics as MVP performance

Paul Bissonnette took to social media to express his awe and admiration for Auston Matthews after the Toronto Maple Leafs star forward showcased his exceptional talent once again, netting his sixth hat trick of the season. In a tweet that quickly garnered attention from hockey fans worldwide, Paul Bissonnette exclaimed,

"The gloat is in full Pablo mode. This guy isn’t f**king human. He’s the MVP."

In a commanding 9-2 victory against the Anaheim Ducks, Matthews wasted no time asserting his dominance on the ice. His first goal scored less than 26 minutes into the game, set the tone for the Leafs' offensive onslaught, with Mitch Marner and Matthew Knies assisting on the play.

Matthews kept the goals coming. In the second period, he scored another. This time, Marner and Nylander helped, displaying how well the Leafs players work together offensively.

Matthews' hat-trick goal put him at 48 for the season.