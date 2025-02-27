"The issue is term": Elliotte Friedman sparks Vancouver Canucks trade rumors involving $19,950,000 forward

The Vancouver Canucks and Brock Boeser are facing a crossroads in their contract negotiations, with the two sides reaching an impasse.

Ad

According to reports, the Canucks might trade Boeser by the March 7 trade deadline, as several teams are expected to be interested in acquiring a playoff performer.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shed some light on the ongoing discussions between the Vancouver Canucks and Brock Boeser, during Monday's 32 Thoughts podcast. He said that term remained the big issue between the two, with the Canucks hesitant to commit to a long-term deal with Boeser.

Ad

Trending

"I think the issue for the Canucks is term. I don't think they really want to go past five years. Is there something with six that could work both ways," Friedman said. "I think they could potentially deal Boeser, but I don't think they want to make their team worse.

"I don't think they want to go max term on Boeser, but I don't think they want to make their team worse. So, part of me wonders if they could move him and get something else, but I don't know that they're going to be able to bridge the overall contract situation unless Boeser is willing to accept less term."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Boeser is in the final year of his three-year, $19.95 million contract. He will become a free agent on July 1. The 28-year-old forward has accumulated 35 points, through 18 goals and 17 assists, in 50 games, making him the third-leading scorer for the club this season.

Brock Boeser frustrated with no deal sealed with Vancouver Canucks

Brock Boeser spoke with Sportsnet's Iain MacIntyre, expressing his frustration with the lack of progress in contract negotiations with the Vancouver Canucks.

Ad

However, he still sees the bright side of things and says that if he's not going to Vancouver, he will look at it as a free agent. Boeser said:

“We all know the three options that could happen (before the deadline): trade, re-sign or neither. If nothing happens and July 1 comes around, I still think I’m in a good spot (as a UFA). But I’ve talked to you and definitely been open about, you know, how much I love it in Vancouver. So, yeah, it’s actually frustrating that nothing’s got done. “

While Boeser's future with the Canucks remains uncertain, current indications suggest that he might not be staying in Vancouver. It remains to be seen how things unfold with just over a week remaining before the March 7 trade deadline.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles