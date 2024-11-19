"The man is possessed": Biz makes bold claim about Alex Ovechkin's timeline of breaking Wayne Gretky's record with a new added twist

Paul Bissonnette commented on Alex Ovechkin's pursuit of Wayne Gretzky’s goal-scoring record on Monday. Ovechkin, with 866 goals, is getting closer to Gretzky's record of 894. Bissonnette believes Ovechkin could break the record in fewer games than Gretzky, which would be a notable achievement.

Wayne Gretzky set his record of 894 goals in 1,487 games. Alex Ovechkin has scored 866 goals in 1,443 games and is on track to surpass the record. Paul Bissonnette posted on X (formerly Twitter), calling it "madness" and suggesting Ovechkin could break the record before Christmas.

"My goodness. Ovi watch has added a new twist. This is madness," Bissonnette shared the post on X.

If Ovechkin scores 29 more goals in his next 44 games, he will pass Gretzky in fewer games played. Reaching 895 goals in fewer games would be a major accomplishment. Bissonnette describes Ovechkin as "possessed" by the drive to break the record.

"The man is possessed. Ovi is going to break the record before Christmas for Christ sake," Bissonnette tweeted.

Every game Ovechkin plays now feels like a step toward this historic achievement. His recent hat trick against Vegas, where he scored goals 864, 865 and 866, showed that he’s still playing at a high level. NHL fans are now eager to see if Ovechkin can maintain his pace and make history.

Alex Ovechkin scored a hat trick in Capitals’ 5-2 win

On November 19, Alex Ovechkin scored a hat trick in the Washington Capitals' 5-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights. This was his 31st career hat trick and the first of the season, bringing his total to 866 goals. He is now just 29 goals away from Wayne Gretzky's record.

"It was a pretty cool atmosphere, like always,” Alex Ovechkin said per NHL.com, "We played hard. Right from the start, everybody did their job blocking shots."

Ovechkin had a strong game, scoring three goals in three periods. His first goal was a power-play goal in the first period, marking his 315th power-play goal, setting a new NHL record. He added another goal in the second period and finished with an empty-net goal in the third. Ovechkin also made a key defensive play, stopping a shot from Ivan Barbashev with his stick.

Ovechkin spoke about his memories of playing in Vegas, particularly lifting the Stanley Cup there in 2019.

"Yeah, it's gonna stay forever. You know, memories that happens, what we have hereaback in ‘19. So yeah, it’s great," he said.

Ovechkin, with 13 goals and 10 assists this season, keeps pursuing Gretzky’s goal-scoring record.

