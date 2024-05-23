"The longer it went, the more pain I felt" - Canucks star Elias Pettersson reveals he's been dealing with nagging knee injury

Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson shared in a media press conference on Thursday that he's been dealing with a knee injury since January. He talked about how it's been affecting his game.

When asked if his injury affected his numbers later in the season and during the playoffs, Pettersson confirmed its impact.

"Yeah, I've been playing with a bad knee since January, or it's been like a nagging injury. So the longer it went, the more pain I felt, but, yeah," Pettersson said.

Regarding his recovery, Pettersson indicated that the injury would not require surgery.

"No, it just needs time to heal, time to rest, then rehab as soon as I get back home again," Pettersson said.

Expand Tweet

Pettersson remained optimistic that rest and rehabilitation would allow him to recover during the off-season.

Elias Pettersson isn't the only one facing a tough time

Brock Boeser got a blood clot after blocking a shot in Game 1 against the Edmonton Oilers. The small bruise worsened, and the clot eventually moved to a deep vein.

NHL insider Brendan Batchelor shared details about Boeser’s calf pain on X.

"Brock Boeser says he blocked a shot in Game 1 that bruised, and it was about a week later that his calf start to hurt. A scan after Game 6 showed enough clotting that it prevented him from playing Game 7," Batchelor tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Vancouver Canucks have several high-profile free agents to address this offseason

Dakota Joshua: After a career-best season, Joshua’s physicality and scoring touch make him a sought-after asset. While he may command a cap hit over $4 million, the Canucks might offer a long-term deal to manage costs.

Elias Lindholm: Though crucial in the postseason with strong defense and face-off skills, his expected market value of $7-$8 million might be beyond Vancouver’s cap space. Retaining him seems unlikely, but efforts will be made.

Tyler Myers: Myers prefers to stay in Vancouver, but his next contract will likely be less than his $6 million per season. A multi-year deal over $3 million annually is possible, but testing the market might yield higher offers.

Ian Cole: Despite a solid season, his extension isn’t a top priority due to other pressing needs.

Nikita Zadorov: His standout playoff performance has boosted his value, pricing him out of Vancouver’s budget. A new deal would likely start at $5 million annually with a significant term.

Teddy Blueger: Essential to the penalty kill and likely to stay, especially with the potential loss of Lindholm.

Ian Cole: Despite a solid season, his extension isn’t a top priority due to other pressing needs.