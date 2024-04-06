"The most Pittsburgh game ever'' - NHL fans react as Penguins continue playoff push after thrilling 5-4 victory over Lightning

The Pittsburgh Penguins were written off by many after the halfway point of the ongoing NHL season. But after a string of solid performances, they find themselves with a chance of sealing a playoff berth after all.

Taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Penguins' hopes hung in the balance, as even one more defeat could have ended their playoff ambitions.

After storming to a three-goal lead, they were tied 4-4 with just about five minutes left on the clock. Winger Michael Bunting came in clutch and scored on a backhand to help the side seal a thrilling 5-4 win over the Lightning.

NHL fans were quick to react, as the Penguins somehow kept their playoff hopes alive. One fan, @patrickmillwx, had this to say about the game:

"The most Pittsburgh game ever"

For Pens fan @BaddestBearJew, the rollercoaster of a game was too much to bear.

"My anxiety. I’m not well."

Another fan, @MarioLeGoat, lauded Bunting for his performance as part of the goal. The winger also registered two assists on the night.

"BUNTING MASTERCLASS WE ARE MAKNG THE PLAYOFFS"

@AthleticDANN noted just how important the two points were for the team.

"Resilience. Wow! Great job pens! Absolutely needed the 2 points:)"

Tied with the Philadelphia Flyers in terms of wins, @Kurohei3 was left in awe over how tight the race for the wildcard spot is boiling down.

"Literally tied. This has been one crazy season."

With Crosby scoring his 40th goal of the season, the timeless wonder's performance was appreciated by @Dan_Walters1

"Malkin and Crosby are playing like they're in their 20s. Loving it!"

Another fan, @t85xxx, noted that the team must do better to hold on to their lead going forward.

"Almost blew another game by taking another nap with a lead."

The Penguins (36-30-11) currently find themselves in the second playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Having won four in a row, they will have to fend off the Flyers, Detroit Red Wings and Washington Capitals in the weeks to come if they wish to compete for the Stanley Cup this season.

Sidney Crosby makes history aged 36 as Penguins keep playoff hunt alive

Sidney Crosby made history by becoming only the seventh player in NHL history, aged 36 or older, to score 40 goals in a season.

After scoring against the Lightning, Crosby also became the oldest Penguins player in franchise history to score 40 goals in a season.

In his last five games, Crosby has registered seven points, rolling back the clock to ensure the Penguins remain in the playoff hunt.

With just five games to go, the Pens must win all their remaining games to seal their berth in the upcoming postseason.

Their road to the playoffs won't be easy, though, as they face the Toronto Maple Leafs next, who are flying high thanks to Auston Matthews' 60+ goal season.