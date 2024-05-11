"The players that used to represent this team" "May he rest in paradise" - NHL fans mourn the loss of ex-Maple Leafs forward Ron Ellis

NHL fans worldwide are mourning the loss of Ron Ellis, a revered forward who dedicated his entire 16-season NHL career to the Toronto Maple Leafs. The announcement of Ellis's passing at the age of 79, shared by the Toronto Maple Leafs on their official social media channels, has elicited an outpouring of grief and remembrance from fans across the hockey community.

Expand Tweet

Among the myriad of reactions, one sentiment echoed repeatedly is a deep sense of respect for Ellis's contributions to the sport and to the Maple Leafs franchise.

"The players that used to represent this team..."

Expand Tweet

"May he rest paradise," said another fan

Expand Tweet

Another fan expressed frustration at the apparent oversight in recognizing Ellis's legacy within the organization.

"A tremendous player and man. His number should have been retired... it is actually a disgrace that it wasn't. Over 1,000 games played, career Leaf, 5th all time in goals scored. And so humble. He was so proud to be a Maple Leaf," a fan said.

Amidst the sorrow, fans also reminisce fondly on personal connections to Ellis and the Maple Leafs.

"Ahhhh so sad man!!!!!!," said another fan

Expressions of sympathy and condolences pour in from fans across the hockey community.

"Sad loss, one of my favorite Leafs over the years. RIP Ron, condolences to his family and friends," one fan commented.

Former Leafs Ron Ellis passes away at 79

Ron Ellis, a revered forward synonymous with the Toronto Maple Leafs, passed away at 79.

Toronto Maple Leafs shared a statement on X, which says:

"We mourn the loss of Ron Ellis, a lifetime Leaf, whose legacy is woven into the fabric of the blue and white. Ron played his entire NHL career for Toronto."

"He was one of only five Maple Leafs to skate in more than 1,000 games for the club while also scoring the fifth most goals in team history. Ron was a true gentleman of the game who will be deeply missed. Our thoughts are with his loved ones."

Ron Ellis notably contributed to the team's last Stanley Cup triumph in 1967. His legacy includes 1,034 regular-season appearances, ranking fifth in the franchise's history. With 332 goals, he stands fifth on the Leafs' all-time goal scorers list, a feat achieved by only four players in the team's history.

Notably, Ellis scored 20 or more goals in 11 seasons consecutively, from 1966-67 to 1977-78. Renowned for his skill and character, Ellis wore Ace Bailey's retired No. 6 jersey in 1968, a gesture of honor.

Post-retirement, Ron Ellis continued his hockey journey, serving as the director of public affairs and assistant to the president at the esteemed Hockey Hall of Fame, solidifying his enduring impact on the sport.