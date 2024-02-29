"The poor girl has zero chance of getting justice"- Hockey fans react to latest update on Hockey Canada scandal

The recent development in the Hockey Canada scandal involving five former members of the 2018 World Junior Hockey team facing charges of alleged sexual assault has sparked a range of reactions from NHL fans on X (formerly Twitter).

Rick Westhead, an author and journalist with The Sports Network, shared the latest update in a post, revealing that the players had opted for a trial by jury and that the request had been granted.

Amid the announcement, one concerned fan expressed skepticism about the chances of justice for the alleged victim.

"So basically the poor girl has zero chance of getting justice here," the fan remarked

Another fan pointed out the potential challenges in selecting impartial jurors for the trial, commenting:

"Lawyers for both sides are gonna have a hell of a time finding impartial jurors."

A third fan directed a question to Rick Westhead, seeking clarification on whether all the accused players could receive the same verdict or if there is a possibility of different outcomes.

"Rick, could you please confirm whether they all receive the same verdict then or if they can receive different verdicts still? Thank you."

One fan addressed the decision-making process leading up to the trial, stating,

"Crown chose to try together - could’ve charged separately and didn’t. Players could have tried to be tried separately - likely wouldn’t have been successful. Players/defendants get to choose if trial by judge or jury."

NHL Players from 2018 Hockey Canada Team Face Trial for Alleged Assault

Five former members of Hockey Canada's 2018 World Junior championship team, including NHL players Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart, and Michael McLeod, are set to face trial by jury for alleged sexual assault. The trial request was granted, and the case will move to the superior court.

The accusations come from an incident in June 2018 in which a woman met players at a Hockey Canada banquet and then had a consensual interaction in a hotel room. Several players entered without her knowledge and assaulted her. Initially concluded in 2019, the matter was reopened in January 2022, resulting in charges.

The woman had previously filed a $3.55 million lawsuit against eight players, the Canadian Hockey League, and Hockey Canada, which was settled by Hockey Canada in March 2022.

The four players under NHL contract took indefinite leaves of absence following the new charges, expressing confidence in a fair trial. The case is scheduled to return to court with no trial date set yet.