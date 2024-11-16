"The process isn't there right now": NHL analyst rips Boston Bruins for sticking to old philosophy despite lacking results

During a Nov. 16 appearance on "NHL Now," insider Billy Jaffe shared concerns about the Boston Bruins’ struggles. He said the team needs consistency and suggested it aim for a strong five-game stretch.

Jaffe criticized the team’s current approach, saying the process isn’t working.

"For this team, it has to change." Jaffe said. "They have to go on a run of five games where they go three, one and one or four, one and, oh, and they played the right way all the time. They preached the process. The process isn't there right now, alright?"

The Bruins are 8-8-2, third in the Atlantic Division with 18 points. They trail the Florida Panthers (23 points) and Toronto Maple Leafs (22 points).

Boston's recent performance has been inconsistent, with a 5-4-1 record in the last 10 games. While it has managed solid wins, like beating the Kraken and Flyers, it has also had tough losses, including an 8–2 defeat against the Hurricanes.

"Something needs to happen. And whether it's just calling up another player, you know, they called up Brown and obviously, because, well, they'd injury, it's situations, if they require that, do they call up another player? Does that, you know, does? Does that make a difference? Is it rattle cages a little bit. I'm not sure. Do you try and make a big trade?" Jaffe said.

Offensively, the team is struggling. It averages just 2.50 goals per game, ranking 25th in the league. Its special teams are among the worst, with an 11.4% power play and 74.3% penalty kill. David Pastrnak leads the team with eight goals, nine assists and 17 points, but the Bruins need more from their roster.

Boston Bruins' recent 7–2 loss to Dallas left them miserable

The Dallas Stars defeated the Boston Bruins 7–2 on Thursday. Matt Duchene scored first, assisted by Mason Marchment. Evgenii Dadonov added a penalty shot goal to make it 2–0. Charlie Coyle scored for Boston to end the first period 2–1.

Logan Stankoven extended the lead with a rebound in the second period. Oskar Back scored his first NHL goal to make it 4–1. Dadonov added another late in the period for 5–1.

Roope Hintz made it 6–1 early in the third period. David Pastrnak scored Boston Bruins’s second goal but to no avail, as Mason Marchment scored another to finish the game.

