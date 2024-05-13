"The most punchable face on the planet": NHL fans react as Brad Marchand's tik tok video resurfaces on social media

Boston Bruins' captain Brad Marchand suffered an injury after colliding with Florida Panthers' Sam Bennett on Friday. The hit was controversial as some claimed that Bennett deliberately hit Marchand in the head. Marchand suffered an injury on his upper body and he will not be available for Game 4 against the Panthers.

Now an old TikTok video of Marchand has surfaced on X. In the clip, Marchand can be seen trying last year's TikTok trend. The video is from September 2023 when the Boston Bruins launched their new jersey upon the completion of 100 years for the organization. They had organized a fashion show to showcase the team's jersey.

A fan shared the old clip on X and captioned:

"Marchand after getting his sh*t rocked by Bennett"

NHL fans quickly jumped into the comments section to respond to Brad Marchand's TikTok clip with their various opinions.

"The most punchable face on the planet," one fan said.

"I’m so conflicted. Last year I hated the Panthers so much, but after this year I’ve just redirected all that hate back onto Boston and I want nothing but to see Florida walk all over them. The collective meltdown their fans are having is nice to see lol." a fan said.

"This was the best thing ever. Marchand literally got hurt by being..well Marchaned.. He got the exact treatment and type of move he does to others AND to boot and was great GOT HURT because of it. I cant tell you how much I approve and LOVE it. And him hurt is a BONUS!" a fan wrote.

However, not every fan was critical of Brad Marchand. Some brought in their creative opinions to his TikTok clip.

"Why does he remind me of a discount Ben stiller," a fan said.

"The kiss of death," a fan said.

"He’d have to take it with his left arm since the actual injury is his R shoulder," another fan said.

"You after the panthers are still cupless in June" a fan said,

Brad Marchand unavailable for Game 4 and the coach's comments

Brad Marchand, the Boston Bruins' captain, will miss Game 4 against the Florida Panthers due to an upper-body injury sustained from a hit by Sam Bennett in Game 3.

The collision occurred in the first period, leading Marchand to play through pain until the end of the second period. Bruins' head coach Jim Montgomery admitted fault for the team's lack of response:

"I feel that that's my fault that we didn't retaliate to some degree, but you're trying to get back in a game," Montgomery said (via ABC News). "So there are reasons why we didn't, but again, I think there's something that I personally take responsibility for."

Bennett, known for previous suspensions, caused concern with his aggressive play. The Bruins aim to avoid a 3-1 series deficit following their Game 3 loss against the Panthers.