"The race to 70 is still alive": Analyst opines Auston Matthews' hot night vs Capitals will reignite his race to 70 goals after recent drought

Auston Matthews scored twice in the Toronto Maple Leafs' resounding 7-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night at Capital One Arena. With that, Matthews took his goal tally to 57 for the season.

Matthews appeared to complete his seventh hattrick this season, but the goal was overturned after the Capitals challenged it for offside at 16:42 of the second period.

TSN analyst Bryan Hayes reckons that Auston Matthews has a shot at reaching 70 goals, even though the Leafs forward is currently projected for 67 goals. Before the game against the Caps, Matthews had only scored twice this month.

Hayes opined on the possibility of Matthews hitting the 70-goal milestone with Jay Ontrait on SportsCenter:

"I'm telling you right here right now, the race to 70 is still alive. This guy [Matthews] is an absolute goal-scoring machine. He has proven that not only all season but throughout his career. Anyone doubting this guy? I can't understand why you would get to that point."

Bryan Hayes highlighted Auston Matthews' performance, emphasizing that while Mitch Marner's playmaking skills contribute to his success, Matthews' goal-scoring prowess stands out on his own merit.

The analyst praised Matthews for showcasing his goal-scoring abilities, proving that he is solely not defined by his linemates:

"Obviously, Mitch Marner is a spectacular player. He's a great setup, man. He makes Matthew's life easier. But you're not the best goal scorer in the world because you rely on who you're playing with. It helps you, but it doesn't define you, and Matthews proved that tonight."

Hayes added:

"Now I think 70 is certainly still alive, but if he hits 60, he will become the first player in the modern era to have two 60-goal seasons. This guy is an absolute machine. He showed it tonight. He showed it throughout the season. He showed it through his career he had for the first game he played in so yes, I believe 70 is alive."

Alex Ovechkin hopes Auston Matthews hits 70 goals

Alex Ovechkin scored twice in the loss against the Toronto Maple Leafs. With that, "Ovi" now needs just 49 more strikes to break Wayne Gretzky's all-time 894-goal record.

Ahead of Wednesday's game, Ovechkin had some high praise from Matthews. For him, it's Auston Matthews' shot and stick-handling abilities that make the Leafs forward an exciting player to watch, and he hopes he reaches the 70-goal mark:

"Obviously, great shot and stick handling. Like I said it's fun to watch and I hope he is gonna get it. It’s great," said Ovechkin. “I’m happy for him. Hope he gets it, maybe 70. You never know.

"He’s a special player. It’s fun to watch. So, I’m cheering for him. He’s a fun player to watch, and the fans are going to like when he’s going to get 70."

Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs face the Edmonton Oilers next on Saturday.