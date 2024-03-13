"The Sabres broke them" - NHL fans react as brawl breaks out at Detroit Red Wings practice

A fiery altercation between Ben Chiarot and Lucas Raymond at a Detroit Red Wings practice shocked NHL fans. And as one would expect, many of them went to X and shared their opinions on the brawl.

B/R Open Ice ignited the discussion by sharing a video of the intense moment with the caption,

"Ben Chiarot and Lucas Raymond had to be separated during Detroit Red Wings practice."

Expand Tweet

NHL fans wasted no time in weighing in on the brawl, speculating about the underlying tensions between Chiarot and Raymond. One fan said:

"Gotta wonder if Raymond commented on Chiarot's traffic cone moment last night," alluding to a potential trigger for the confrontation.

Expand Tweet

Others chimed in, expressing their frustrations with the team's performance and offering insights into the dynamics at play.

"Raymond is one of the few during this losing streak that looks like he actually gives a shit," one fan remarked. "Hopefully it was about Chiarot's effort the last 5 games going -10,"

Expand Tweet

Amid the discourse, another fan expressed a desire to see more aggression from Chiarot during games.

"Would be nice to see a bit of that snarl from Chiarot in...ya know...an actual game," they stated. "He's been way better than last season, but that mean streak still hasn't been there"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Chiarot and Raymond clash in Detroit Red Wings game practice

The Detroit Red Wings are experiencing internal friction despite a difficult season, with tensions boiling over during practice. Defenseman Ben Chiarot and winger Lucas Raymond got into a violent argument, forcing teammates to interfere.

In footage captured by Jeanna Trotman, Raymond, losing his helmet, seemingly attempted to throw a punch before being separated. The incident reflects mounting tension amid the team's recent struggles, having lost six consecutive games and slipping from playoff contention after a 7-3 defeat to the Buffalo Sabres.

The team, once on track for their first playoff appearance since 2016, now faces uncertainty. Defenseman Jeff Petry acknowledged the disappointing performance, emphasizing the need for improvement in the face of adversity.

“Obviously, we all know that game we just put out there wasn't what we need at this time of year, and especially with the circumstances that we have on hand, So, I think everybody realizes that and knows that we have to be better,” Petry said

The Detroit Red Wings will face the Arizona Coyotes, seeking redemption after a recent 4-0 loss following a challenging four-game road stint. The altercation underscores the urgency for the team to regroup and rediscover their form to salvage their season.