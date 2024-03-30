"The most self-aware jersey in the NHL": NHL fans critique Devils' new jersey design in game against Buffalo Sabres

In a recent game against the Buffalo Sabres, the New Jersey Devils found themselves not just battling on the ice but also contending with a storm of criticism from NHL fans regarding their new jersey design.

The criticism reached a crescendo when a post on Reddit's r/nhl emerged with a blunt caption:

"The worst jersey in hockey."

Among the myriad reactions that flooded the thread, one fan stood out by offering a somewhat backhanded compliment:

"I'd argue that it's at least the most self-aware jersey in the NHL."

Another fan, perhaps attempting to find a silver lining, shared a nuanced opinion:

"I just ordered one yesterday. I like the jerseys but don’t personally like the way they look as uniforms. But they look good as just jerseys or when fans wear them as jerseys if that makes sense."

However, not all comments were as forgiving. One fan expressed disdain for the overt labeling on the jersey, stating,

"Any shirt that must say 'jersey' on the front is no true jersey."

Meanwhile, amidst the backlash against the current design, nostalgia crept into the conversation as another fan yearned for a return to the iconic red and green jerseys of the 1980s:

"Bring back the red and green 80s jersey. I always liked those vs the red and black. Too many red/black teams in the league."

Buffalo Sabres stage remarkable comeback to beat New Jersey Devils 5-2

In a thrilling turnaround, the Buffalo Sabres overcame a 2-0 first-period deficit to secure a vital 5-2 victory against the New Jersey Devils.

Tage Thompson's remarkable performance, including a natural hat trick, spearheaded the Sabres' comeback.

Reflecting on the team's resilience, Thompson stated,

"I thought we responded the right way. I think that says a lot about the character in the room and the guys we’ve got here."

JJ Peterka and Alex Tuch also contributed, with Peterka scoring his fifth goal in four games and Tuch extending his point streak to seven games.

Sabres coach Don Granato praised Thompson's determination, emphasizing,

"It’s a handful when you’re the opposition and he’s going like that."

Thompson's heroics began with a goal just 28 seconds into the second period and culminated in the game-winning goal with 4:34 remaining.

Despite the Devils' early lead, captain Nico Hischier lamented their inability to capitalize, describing it as:

"Just another immature performance by us."

The loss hindered the Devils' playoff aspirations, leaving them five points behind the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. With this crucial win, the Sabres stayed in contention, now sitting 12th in the East, just a point ahead of Pittsburgh.