"The strongest person I know": Mathew Gaudreau’s wife Madeline pens heartwarming birthday wish for Johnny Gaudreau's widow Meredith

Late NHL player Johnny Gaudreau’s wife Meredith got a birthday message on Monday from her sister-in-law Madeline, who married Johnny’s brother Matthew. Madeline shared a post on her Instagram Story wishing Meredith on the latter’s birthday.

The post featured a throwback photo of both women with their spouses. The caption read:

“You inspire me daily. Happy birthday to the strongest woman I know @meredithgaudreau.”

Matthew Gaudreau's wife Madeline wished Johnny Gaudreau's wife on her birthday with a family photo on Instagram (Credits: IG/mogaudreau)

Johnny and Matthew were professional hockey players; Johnny Gaudreau was a forward with the Columbus Blue Jackets while Matthew played in the minor leagues. They were tragically killed in a road accident on Aug. 29 in Salem, New Jersey. The brothers were riding bicycles when they were hit by a car driven by a man who was allegedly driving drunk. When the accident occurred, they were in town for their younger sister Katie’s wedding.

Trending

Madeline - who gave birth to her and Matthew’s first child, Tripp, in December - on Jan. 12 shared an emotional letter on Instagram expressing her grief and heartbreak at losing her husband.

"Sometimes in life, there are losses. Losses that can never really be replaced. Losing you has been the hardest thing I've ever had to live with. I wasn't ready to say goodbye. I wasn't ready to let you leave. I would give anything for just one more day, just one more second," she wrote.

Johnny and Matthew’s parents, Guy and Jane, sisters Kristin and Katie, Madeline, and Meredith—along with her and Johnny’s kids, Noa and Johnny—have been invited to memorial ceremonies held by NHL teams during the season to honor the brothers' legacy.

The Philadelphia Flyers held a pregame ceremony honoring the brothers on Dec. 21 ahead of their game against the Blue Jackets. Johnny’s former team, the Calgary Flames, also honored the late Gaudreau brothers with a pregame tribute when they hosted the Blue Jackets on Dec. 3.

Johnny Gaudreau’s junior hockey team retire his jersey

The Dubuque Fighting Saints of the USHL, who Johnny Gaudreau played for in the 2010-11 season, on Jan. 11 retired his jersey number. Johnny won a Clark Cup with the Fighting Saints and became a part owner of the franchise in 2018.

Johnny and Matthew’s mother, Jane, posted a message thanking the franchise on Instagram. It read:

“Thank you @fightingsaints for a really touching tribute game and awesome win!!! 👏🏻 - Dubuque is a big piece of John’s hockey journey and somewhere I’ve always wanted to see because I know how much this city means to John. So much love for this organization ❤️🖤🤍”

USHL Commissioner Glen Hefferan also announced the creation of the Gaudreau Award at the event. The award will be presented annually to the league player who best embodies the legacy of Johhny and Matthew Gaudreau.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback