"THE ULTIMATE CHOKERS": Fans distraught as Boston Bruins squander lead in 2-1 OT loss vs Edmonton Oilers

Boston Bruins fans were left disappointed with the team squandering a lead in a 2-1 overtime defeat to the Edmonton Oilers at home in TD Garnder on Tuesday.

After two goalless periods, Pavel Zacha gave the hosts the lead. Two minutes later, the Bruins had an opportunity to increase their lead, but Danton Heinen's wide shot in front of an empty net denied the home side the chance to further their advantage.

Leon Draisaitl tied the game at 18:40 of the third period before scoring the winner in overtime to seal a fifth straight win for the Edmonton Oilers.

Expand Tweet

Here's how Boston Bruins fans reacted to the defeat. One tweeted:

"THE ULTIMATE CHOKERS"

Expand Tweet

Another wrote:

"YOU CHOKERS!!!! CANT HOLD LEADS AND ITS PATHETIC! SOMEONES GOTTA GO!"

Expand Tweet

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This was the third consecutive defeat for the Bruins, who are second in the Atlantic Division with 87 points. They face the Toronto Maple Leafs next on Thursday.

Leon Draisaitl's goals power Edmonton Oilers to 2-1 OT win over Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins on Tuesday hosted the Edmonton Oilers at TD Garden. The Oilers beat the hosts in overtime to extend their winning streak.

Both teams struggled to score in the first two periods. In the third, Pavel Zacha opened the scoring for the Bruins, converting Danton Heinen's assist into a one-timer from the right faceoff circle at 4:26.

With less than two minutes remaining before the end of the regulation period, Leon Draisaitl tied it for the Oilers after beating Linus Ullmark for a net-front-up shot that went past the goalie's back.

Draisaitl scored his second goal at 2:18 in overtime, a one-timer off Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo's stick to seal the win for the Oilers. It was set up by Connor McDavid, who cycled the zone and set up Draisaitl's game-winning shot.

With two assists on the night, McDavid extended his point streak to 12 games for the Oilers. Meanwhile, Evan Bouchard also notched up two assists, while Stuart Skinner made 25 saves for Edmonton.

The Edmonton Oilers extended its lead to five points over the third-placed Vegas Golden Knights (73 points) in the Pacific Division. The Oilers take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.