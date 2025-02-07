"There is a real worry": NHL insider remains skeptical on Drew Doughty's 4 Nations Face-Off participation amidst injury scare

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty recently returned from a fractured ankle that kept him out for 47 games. Since his return, he has played heavy minutes, averaging 25:17 per game. However, despite his performance, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman is unsure if Doughty is ready for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

On Friday's episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast, Friedman said the Kings have given Doughty every chance to prove himself.

"I think the Kings have done Drew a real favor," Friedman said. (15:17 onwards) "They've done really right by him, throwing him in there, giving him every chance to show that he's ready, like they have not eased him in. And, you know, for a guy who's been a superstar and a Hall of Famer, for them, I think the Kings have done really right by him."

With Alex Pietrangelo pulling out, Canada needs a right-handed defenseman. Doughty is an option, but he faces competition. Other candidates include Evan Bouchard, Chris Tanev, and MacKenzie Weegar.

Friedman said that some doubt Drew Doughty has had enough time to return to full speed.

"I just think there's a big question about whether or not he's ready," Friedman said. (15:48 onwards) "And I don't like I think Tanev has got a shot at it if it's not him. I think Weegar's got a shot at it if it's not him. You know, we'll see. But I just believe that, I think there's a real worry there, that he really has had enough time to get up to speed. These are going to be high-paced, fast games right away."

Canada’s management, led by Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney, must decide who to pick.

Drew Doughty expressed his willingness to play for Team Canada

Following Drew Doughty's return, the Los Angeles Kings first placed him on the third pair, but an injury to Mikey Anderson moved him to the top pair with Vladislav Gavrikov.

Doughty believes he is playing well. His passing is “on point,” and his energy is good.

“I was kind of shocked myself that I was still passing the puck that well,” Doughty told media on Wednesday, per Sportsnet. “(I’ve) got to get some defensive things going, but my competitiveness is there. My energy, all that stuff is good. I’m just going to get better.”

Doughty also made it clear he wants to play for Team Canada.

"Very. Very, very, very. I want to be there." Doughty said on representing Canada.

Canada will keep a close eye on Drew Doughty as the tournament approaches.

