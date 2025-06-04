“There’s a switch that flips”: Oilers' Corey Perry opens up about his agitator-mindset akin to Brad Marchand, Matthew Tkachuk

Corey Perry, on Tuesday during media day in Edmonton, spoke about the mindset he shares with players like Brad Marchand and Matthew Tkachuk.

Perry, 40, is playing in his sixth Stanley Cup Final and second straight with the Edmonton Oilers. He also brought his seven-year-old son Griffin to the media day. Asked if he’s ever had a regular talk with Marchand or Tkachuk, Perry replied in the negative.

"Definitely not on the ice," Perry said (3:53). "I've played with Marchy in a couple of tournaments. We were together at the World Championships and then at the World Cup. He's a tremendous guy. When the puck drops, there's a switch that flips inside and things just happen.

"That's the way we're built. Just the way our mind works. I don't think we'd be as effective if we weren't doing that."

When asked how he feels when he and Marchand play together (likely for Team Canada) after being competitors in the NHL, Corey Perry said that it’s normal.

He explained that almost every player has tough moments against someone, but once they join your team or you meet them away from hockey, they seem like regular people.

"They’re normal people," Perry said.

Perry remembered battling Ryan Kesler when Kesler played for Vancouver. Kesler joined Anaheim, and they became teammates and good friends.

"I remember when Kesler came to Anaheim—we had many battles when he was in Vancouver, and then he came over," Perry said.

"All of a sudden he’s your teammate, your friend, your best friend, and we still talk to this day. So, you know, it’s pretty cool to see that all come about."

Perry has been playing a big role in the Oilers this season, on the top line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid after Zach Hyman's injury. Perry has scored 10 points in 16 playoff games and 30 points in 81 regular-season games.

Corey Perry plans to play in the NHL next season

Corey Perry said that he plans to play in the NHL next season, marking his 21st year in the league.

Perry signed a one-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers last July and will be a UFA after this season. When asked about whether he pondered over retirement in the past, he said that retirement is not on his mind.

"Not really, no," Perry said (4:44). "No. It’s just not in me to think about it. There’s other things that I love doing, and I love playing, I love being around the room. I don’t think that’s going to come into my head anytime soon either. It’s just who I am."

Corey Perry also talked about his son, Griffin, who inspires him to keep playing. Perry wants Griffin to have the chance to see and touch the Stanley Cup someday.

