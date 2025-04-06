"There's no way around it, everybody's going to lose": When Sidney Crosby spoke out about negotiations during the 2012 NHL lockout

During the 2012-13 NHL lockout, hockey superstar Sidney Crosby didn't hold back when speaking about the negotiations between the league and the players' association. The NHL team owners initiated a lockout following a dispute between the NHL and the NHLPA (Players' Association).

Ad

At 25 years old and in the prime of his career, Crosby seemed frustrated by the standstill.

"I don't think there's much negotiating going on. I think as far as the proposals are concerned it's just kind of at a standstill right now," Crosby said. "Nobody's moving a whole lot on their side, and I think that we've made steps to show that we're willing to negotiate." (per Sportsnet)

Ad

Trending

Crosby believed the players were making compromises and genuinely trying to reach a deal, but felt the owners weren’t willing.

"The desperation to play doesn’t really seem like it’s on their side," Crosby said. "I think there’s a deal to be made, but I think negotiations have to be made if there’s going to be a deal. If it keeps going like this, everybody’s going to lose; there’s no way around it. Everybody’s going to lose."

Ad

The two sides eventually reached a new 10-year collective bargaining agreement, but the lockout shortened the regular season, with teams playing just 48 games as opposed to the normal 82. It marked the league’s third major lockout in two decades.

Sidney Crosby considered playing in Europe during the 2012 NHL lockout

At the time of the lockout in September 2012, Sidney Crosby said that he would consider offers from European clubs if the NHL lockout extended. Crosby had only played 63 games over the 2010 and 2011 seasons due to concussion problems and was looking for more game time.

Ad

"I don't know, specifically, if I've gotten to that point where I'm looking at (particular) teams, but I think I'm more or less thinking that playing is becoming a little more and more important here, the longer we go," Crosby told the Post-Gazette. "Especially in my case, where I've missed so much hockey in the last little bit."

Many players were considering the KHL in Russia or leagues in Switzerland as likely destinations if they opted to play overseas during the lockout. Ultimately, Crosby stayed in the NHL, waiting out the lockout until an agreement was reached.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama