During a recent media conference, Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs, playfully teased young Matthew Knies and his "jacked" family.

When asked about his memories of Knies as a child, Matthews couldn't help but recall the physical power of the Knies siblings and their impressive family:

"He was always bigger than his brother, so that was. I don't know. I just always remembered that. And him and his brother were, like, just so jacked, like, just so strong. And they had, like, eight packs when they were eight years old."

Matthews acknowledged the source of the Knies brothers' physical power– their formidable dad:

"And, you know, their dad's huge, too, so, like, it's obviously, you know, you know, they get it from"

Concluding on a positive note, Matthews took a moment to express his appreciation for the Knies family:

"But no, they're people. Both him and his brother's family is awesome."

Auston Matthews nets 49th goal in Leafs win

Auston Matthews continued his scoring streak, netting his NHL-leading 49th goal and an assist in the Toronto Maple Leafs' 4-2 win against the St. Louis Blues on Monday.

Reflecting on Matthews' impact, teammate Matthew Knies praised his leadership:

"It’s pretty nice to watch him. He’s been a huge leader. He’s a big influence for our whole team."

Auston Matthews, the 2016 NHL Draft's top pick, broke a tie early in the third period with a power-play goal, his 14th of the season. William Nylander contributed a short-handed goal, his 29th of the season, while Mitchell Marner provided two assists.

The pace intensified after a quiet first period. Matthew Knies and Brandan Saad scored for their respective teams before Toronto's decisive third period surge, with Bobby McMann sealed victory with an empty-netter. Goalie Ilya Samsonov, who made 19 saves, emphasized the team effort:

“I feel good. It’s not about one guy. It’s a team sport. We played smart. We played strong. We did a great job and picked up two points."

Blues interim coach Drew Bannister lamented defensive errors:

“We didn’t win a game because we made mistakes that ended up in the back of our net.”

The Maple Leafs, who notched up their fourth straight win, take on the Arizona Coyotes next on Wednesday.