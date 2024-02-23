"They belong in Atlanta" - NHL fans react over reports of Winnipeg Jets being at risk of potentially losing franchise over low stadium attendance

The Winnipeg Jets find themselves in a precarious position as reports suggest that the franchise is at risk of relocation should they be unable to reverse the decline in attendance. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman is closely monitoring the issue.

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by NHL Watcher, Chris Johnston on Insider Trading revealed that the Jets have experienced a significant drop of over 30% in their ticket base over the last three years.

The news has shocked the ice hockey community, with fans expressing their concerns and opinions on X:

"They belong in Atlanta"

Another fan weighed in on the situation, stating:

"Winnipeg doesn’t have the corporate base to support a professional league franchise."

The suggestion of relocating the Jets to Atlanta resurfaced in another fan's comment:

"Send them back to Atlanta."

Amidst the concerns and speculation, there is palpable frustration among fans:

"FFS here we go. Arizona can play in a 5000 seat arena but Winnipeg better fill their stadium. BETTMAN MUST GO."

As Gary Bettman plans to visit Winnipeg on Tuesday to meet with important corporate sponsors, the outcome of these discussions could potentially shape the future of the Winnipeg Jets in the NHL.

Winnipeg Jets defeat Minnesota Wild 6-3

The Winnipeg Jets secured a 6-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild, snapping the Wild's six-game point streak. Gabriel Vilardi played a pivotal role, scoring twice and providing an assist. Reflecting on the win, Vilardi acknowledged areas for improvement but emphasized the positive outcome:

"There’s going to be breakdowns every game, you’re not going to be perfect. Obviously, we won, so it’s a bit of a better mood."

Kyle Connor contributed with a goal and two assists. Mason Appleton, Sean Monahan, and Nino Niederreiter also found the net for the Jets. Coach Rick Bowness highlighted the team's improved power-play performance, which saw them score two goals in three consecutive games after a 0-22 slump:

"You can see the confidence growing, the puck’s moving a bit and great plays and the puck’s going in the net."

Marco Rossi scored twice, and Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and an assist for the Wild. Despite the loss, Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury expressed confidence, stating:

"I don’t believe we gave them too much... So I didn’t think we got played by any means. Not to worry. Put that one behind and keep going."

The Winnipeg Jets led 2-0 after the first period and 3-1 after the second, showcasing a strong overall performance.