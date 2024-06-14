"They are frauds" "Over for them" - NHL fans react to Connor McDavid, Draisaitl and other Oilers star's scoring woes in Stanley Cup Final

  • home icon
By ARJUN B
Modified Jun 14, 2024 16:02 GMT
The Edmonton Oilers find themselves in a dire situation, trailing 3-0 in the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers after a heartbreaking 4-3 loss in Game 3. Frustration is mounting among Oilers fans as their star players, including Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, have failed to find the back of the net in the series.

Social media has been abuzz with disappointed and angry reactions from Oilers supporters. One fan bluntly said:

"They are frauds."

Another fan added:

"It's over for them," suggesting that the Oilers' chances of mounting a comeback are slim to none.

Here are some fan reactions:

"Almost like they’re now playing the best defense in the league." one fan wrote on X.
"Time to step it up OILERS!." another fan wrote.
"Someone needs to step up and lead the team.This is not the Oilers team we expected in the Stanley Cup Final." a user wrote.
"Everyone has their Glory ,you might be good in this and be bad at something else. So maybe that's their case or they have stepped down in their game." another user wrote.

Throughout the regular season, Connor McDavid, Draisaitl and the three other leading point scorers of the Oilers showcased their prowess. Yet their lack of scoring in the Stanley Cup Final has put the Oilers on the brink of being swept by the Panthers.

Connor McDavid on Oilers' 4-3 loss to the Panthers

Oilers captain Connor McDavid expressed frustration with the loss but was determined to bounce back.

"We're trying to figure them out," McDavid said. "We haven't beat them in three games now. We've had some good stretches and some bad stretches."

McDavid felt the Oilers created plenty of chances but just couldn't convert.

"I thought we had lots of looks. The game was right there but just a couple mistakes and they found a way to score," he said via NHL.com.

The Oilers' top line knows they need to drive harder to the net to beat the Panthers' stingy defense.

"We can't score on the outside against these guys, we have to get to the middle," McDavid said.

Linemate Leon Draisaitl agreed the Oilers need to sustain more offensive zone pressure.

"We're firing a lot of shots but we just can't seem to put it over the goal line," Draisaitl said. "We're not sustaining enough pressure. It's very frustrating that we shot ourselves in the foot a bit today." [via NHL.com]

The Panthers are just one win away from claiming their first-ever Stanley Cup title. They have the opportunity to seal the deal in Game 4 on Saturday night in Edmonton.

Edited by Krutik Jain
