"They weren't very good": Auston Matthews and William Nylander's line publicly criticized by Leafs HC Sheldon Keefe

Auston Matthews and William Nylander's line faced public criticism from Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe following the team's 3-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre. Despite the victory, Keefe didn't mince words when evaluating the performance of the top line.

"They weren't very good. They just individually weren't very good. It's a night where the group picked them up, so that's good," remarked Keefe.

Expand Tweet

This criticism comes despite the stellar season performances of Auston Matthews and William Nylander. Auston Matthews has scored an impressive 54 goals in 63 games, accumulating 80 points, while Nylander has contributed 34 goals and 84 points in 64 games.

In contrast, Tyler Bertuzzi has scored 12 goals in 63 games with 29 points. However, in today's game, their performance was far from satisfactory.

Auston Matthews got just three shots at the goal. His teammate, Tyler Bertuzzi, didn't manage to make any shots. Nylander equaled Matthews by also landing three shots. But, all together, their team effort wasn't seen as good enough.

The absence of Mitch Marner, sidelined due to a lower-body injury sustained in a previous game against Boston, left a noticeable gap in the lineup. With Marner out, the Leafs struggled to find their rhythm.

Maple Leafs edge Canadiens 3-2 despite Auston Matthews' subpar showing

John Tavares nailed the game-changing goal for the Maple Leafs. With only 6 minutes and 46 seconds left in the third period, his goal did the trick. After battling with Tanner Pearson, he finally nudged the puck from the left, crossing the line at 13:14, making it 3-2.

Right at the start, just 36 seconds in, Matheson made Montreal lead 1-0. A pass from Caufield came back to him. He then looped a backhand around Samsonov.

Fast-forward to just 39 seconds into the second period. That's when McMann ties it up, 1-1. With a 2-on-1, he shoots, and it goes by Montembeault’s defensive blocker.

Just shy of the 19-minute mark, Toronto pulls up 2-1. This time it's Domi; he flips a shot right under Montembeault’s le­ft arm.

In the third period, Newhook fights back. Only 5:05 in and it’s 2-2 in the power play. Newhook takes a pass from Slafkovsky, right board to right face-off circle. One wrist motion and the score is tied.

Ilya Samsonov stood tall in net for the Maple Leafs, making 29 saves to secure the victory, while Sam Montembeault made 24 saves for the Canadiens in a losing effort.

With this win, the Maple Leafs have now won four of their past six games, while the Canadiens have dropped four of their past five outings.