"They lead the league in crybabies" "Clown energy": NHL fans react to Oilers' complaint about Canucks' green men over Evander Kane sign

The Edmonton Oilers filed a complaint with the NHL regarding the behavior of Green Men, well-known Vancouver Canucks fans who wear green spandex suits. Green Men returned to the spotlight this year, starting with a regular-season game against the Boston Bruins in February and continuing into the playoffs.

During the first game of the second round, they focused on Evander Kane of the Oilers while Connor Brown was in the penalty box.

One of their signs, referencing allegations by Kane's ex-wife, read,

"Evander… What’s the parlay tonight?"

The sign was prominently displayed on Hockey Night in Canada, leading to the Oilers filing a complaint with the NHL.

According to CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal, Edmonton requested that the Green Men be told to put the sign down for the rest of the night.

This incident, shared by NHL insider Rob Williams on X (formerly Twitter), garnered significant attention and drew a range of responses from fans.

Some fans criticized the Oilers for their response. One commented,

"Clown energy let the Green Men do their thing smh."

While another added,

"They lead the league in Crybabies."

Others pointed out inconsistencies in how such antics are handled in different arenas.

"The ushers in Edmonton don’t allow signs like that. I was actually surprised the Vancouver staff let that go," one fan noted.

The complaints also drew criticism.

"Surprise surprise whiniest bunch of babies masquerading as men I've ever seen," one fan tweeted.

"It makes sense… from the way the Oilers fans continually threw racist comments at anyone from this market, it’s clear they had issues with poc, be they brown or green!" a fan said

Another fan expressed disbelief at the Oilers' reaction.

"You've got to be kidding. Oilers, Kane afraid of the 'Green Men'?" a fan commented.

Further comments reflected broader frustrations with the Oilers.

"Just confirms the Oilers as the league’s biggest whiners led by the league’s biggest whiner McCrybaby. The last Canadian team left and they are really hard to cheer for. Go Stars," one fan said.

Oilers defeated Canucks and advanced to the Western Conference Finals

Edmonton advanced to the Western Conference Finals by defeating Vancouver Canucks 3-2 in Game 7 on Monday. Evander Kane scored two goals and four points in the series. In the series clincher, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach Hyman and Cody Ceci each contributed goals, and Stuart Skinner made 15 saves.

On Thursday night, Edmonton won Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Stars 3-2 in double overtime, with Connor McDavid scoring the game-winning goal.

Leon Draisaitl and Hyman also scored, while Skinner stopped 31 shots. The Oilers have shown their depth beyond McDavid and Draisaitl, with strong performances from their penalty kill unit and a resilient team effort throughout the playoffs.